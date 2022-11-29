Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband Val Bure: Everything To Know About Their Marriage & Family

Candace Cameron Bure is an actress known for starring in Full House, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Christmas Under Wraps, and more.

She is married to Valeri Bure.

Most recently, in Nov. 2022, Candace came under fire for saying that Great American Family’s Christmas movies will only feature “traditional marriages.”

Candace Cameron Bure, 46, is known to most of us as D.J. Tanner from the hit 1990s TV show, Full House. In recent years, however, Candace has grown up to become one of the stars synonymous with Hallmark Christmas movies. Now, in 2022, she revealed she is leaving the Hallmark Channel for Great American Family and is excited to tell more stories about “traditional marriages.” The starlet has been married for nearly 30 years, and below is everything to know about her husband, their marriage, and their family.

Who Is Candace’s Husband, Valeri Bure?

Although Candace herself is extremely famous, her husband, Valeri Bure, 48, has some notoriety for his work as well. Aside from being a devoted husband, Val is also a former pro ice hockey right winger. The athlete played for a total of 10 seasons in the National Hockey League and was a player for several teams including the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and Dallas Stars.

Valeri was born on June 13, 1974, in Moscow, Russia, making him Russian-American. His father, Vladimir Bure, was also a pro athlete, as he was a freestyle swimmer and a fitness coach for the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. His mother is Tatiana Bure, and there is little publicly known about her. Val has only one sibling, a brother named Pavel Bure, 51, who is also a former pro hockey player.

When Did They Get Married?

Valeri and Candace got married at the young age of 22 and 20, respectively. When Candace and her hubby tied the knot, the year was 1996, and it had only been one year after Full House had come to a close. The blonde beauty has spoken publicly about Valeri and their relationship several times, including calling him “bold” during a 2019 interview with US Weekly. “He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality,” she said at the time. “He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children.”

And in 2018, she revealed to the same outlet that their marriage was not perfect. “Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there’s always going to be tough times,” Candace said. “There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. … You just hang in there and stick with it.” The proud Christian also gushed that her busy travel schedule helps their relationship stay romantic, as the distance “makes the heart grow fonder.”

Do Candace & Valeri Have Kids?

Both Val and his wife are proud parents to a total of three children. Two years after Val and Candace said their “I do’s” they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Natasha Bure, 24, in 1998. Later, in 2000, Candace gave birth to their first son, Lev Valerievich, 22, and their second son, Maksim Valerievich, 20, was born two years later in 2002.

In June 2021, the Kind is the New Classy author revealed to US Weekly that she hopes her kids date people who are religious. “When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” she said. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.” Notably, Natasha followed in her momma’s footsteps and also pursued acting as a career. And in 2022 she costarred with Candace in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Haunted by Murder. “I felt like the biggest stage mom,” the Dancing Through Life author said. “I was so proud. … It was so much fun.