Candace Cameron Bure’s Kids: Everything to Know About Her 3 Children

It's definitely a 'full house' for Candace Cameron Bure. The actress behind DJ Tanner is the proud mother of three children, one of whom just got married! Learn more about them.

January 30, 2024 5:00PM EST
Candace Cameron Bure and her family
Candace Cameron Bure Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Sep 2018
Valeri Bure, Lev Valerievich Bure, Candace Cameron Bure, Maksim Valerievich Bure and Natasha Valerievna Bure seen at Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove - Pacific Theatres, in Los Angeles, CA Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House", Los Angeles, USA
Image Credit: Shutterstock

“As a mom, I have already tried to have my influence with my kids to be like, ‘Dude, once you’re married, have fun! This is the blessing of it, and it’s great,'” Candace Cameron Bure told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. Since 1996, Candace has been happily married to Valeri Bure, a retired hockey player from the former Soviet Union. Following their marriage, Candace and Cameron enjoyed the joys of marriage, and they soon welcomed their daughter Natasha Bure and sons Lev and Maksim Bure. Since Candace’s trio of children are all grown up now, she recently revealed that Lev is a married man!

With that said, here’s the scoop on Candace Cameron Bure’s three kids.

Natasha Bure

Born on August 15, 1998, Natasha Bure is the eldest of Candace’s children. By age 23, she was an established actress, appearing in TV movies (Switched For Christmas, The Heart of Christmas, The Famer, and the Belle: Saving Santaland) and series like Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. She is also a singer, a published author (Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You), and an online personality with countless Instagram and TikTok followers. 

Natasha Bure and Candace Cameron Bure’Aladdin’ film premiere (Shutterstock)

Natasha has shared the screen with her mother. She played a teenage version of Candace’s character in Aurora Teagarden and played Isabel on an episode of Fuller House. “A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from [her mother],” Natasha told Today in 2022. “Or it’s given to me, or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite. I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

“It’s a struggle. I am honestly just like every other person out there, and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work,” Natasha continued. “It’s difficult for sure. I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get, and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

Lev Bure

Lev Bure arrived on February 20, 2000, and followed in his family’s faithful footsteps. In May 2018, Candace shared a video of Lev preaching at Shepherd Church. “What a blessing you are to me and the thousands of people you shared with today at church and online!” Candace wrote on Instagram at the time (h/t Closer Weekly).

Candace Cameron Bure and Lev Valerievich Bure attend the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration premiere (Shutterstock)

A LinkedIn profile attributed to Lev Bure lists claims that he attended Liberty University, where he got his Bachelor’s degree in Biblical and Theological studies. Since 2019, he has reportedly been the vice president of Bure Family Wines.

In August 2020, Lev proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Hutchinson. However, in April 2021, Candace revealed that Lev and Taylor made the “mutual decision” to call off the wedding, per Us Weekly. Three years later, Lev ended up marrying his wife, Elliot Dunham, as Candace revealed via social media.

“Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride, Elliott,” the actress captioned an Instagram post, which featured shots from the wedding ceremony. “We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. My heart is so full.”

Maksim Bure

Born on January 20, 2002, Maksim Bure is the youngest of Candace’s three kids. According to his Instagram, Maksim plays hockey like his father. In March 2020, he posted a photo of him playing with the Northstar Knights, the team of the Northstar Christian Academy. In September 2021, he posed in a Liberty University Flames jersey alongside his teammates.

Candace remarked about Maks’ college journey in August 2021. “College bound!!! I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so [crying emoji],” Candace captioned an Instagram Post of her alongside her son.

Candace Cameron Bure and her family
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In a related Instagram Story, Candace said, “So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college, and I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone.” (h/t Heavy). She was referring to her husband, who was in the car with her. “That’s what’s wrong with America…raising soft kids,” said Val, adding, “(Maksim is) 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself—I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.”

