Canceled TV Shows of 2026: Which Series Are Ending This Year?

Image Credit: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK

Just like past years have seen big departures from our screens, 2026 is shaping up to be another wave of cancellations and series finales across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. From long-running staples to newer originals, here’s a look at the shows that have been canceled or announced as ending in 2026 so far, below.

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

What It Is: A romantic comedy-drama starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who relocates to Paris for work.

Ending Info: Netflix confirmed in May 2026 that the series will end after its upcoming sixth season. Production on the final season has already begun in Greece, with filming also expected in Monaco and Paris. Creator Darren Star said the ending was planned creatively as the show prepares to wrap up Emily’s story.

The Witcher (Netflix)

What It Is: Fantasy series based on The Witcher books.

Ending Info: Netflix renewed it for a fifth and final season that will air in 2026.

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

What It Is: A relationship drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Ending Info: The series concluded after three seasons, with Season 3 serving as its final chapter.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

What It Is: A makeover and lifestyle reality series featuring the Fab Five.

Ending Info: Queer Eye concluded its run with Season 10, which premiered on January 21, 2026. The final season, set in Washington, D.C., marked the end of Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series after 10 seasons, nearly 100 life-changing makeovers, and multiple Emmy Awards.

PBS News Weekend

What It Is: A weekend national news program from PBS.

Ending Info: The show ended in early 2026 following its final broadcast.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

What It Is: A teen adventure drama following the Pogues on their treasure-hunting journey.

Ending Info: Outer Banks is set to conclude with its fifth and final season. Netflix announced the renewal and final-season plan in November 2024, with creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke confirming that Season 5 will bring the Pogues’ story to a close. As of December 2025, production on the final season has wrapped, but Netflix has not yet announced an official premiere date.

Yellowjackets (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A survival thriller drama that follows a high school girls’ soccer team after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the wilderness, while also exploring the survivors’ lives decades later through a dual-timeline narrative.

Ending Info: Yellowjackets will conclude with its upcoming fourth season. Showtime and Paramount+ announced in October 2025 that Season 4 would serve as the series’ final chapter, with creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson promising a “twisted conclusion” to the story. Production on the final season began in 2026, and the series is expected to return later this year, though an official premiere date has not yet been announced.

Hacks (HBO Max)

What It Is: An Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart as legendary comedian Deborah Vance.

Ending Info: The series is expected to conclude with its upcoming fifth season in 2027.

The Chi (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A Chicago-set coming-of-age drama created by Lena Waithe.

Ending Info: The Chi is currently airing its eighth and final season. The farewell season premiered on May 22, 2026, on Paramount+ with Showtime and consists of 10 episodes released weekly. Showtime and Paramount+ confirmed in 2025 that Season 8 would conclude the series, with creator Lena Waithe saying the decision was made to end the story on its own terms after eight seasons. The final season is expected to wrap up on July 24, 2026, bringing the acclaimed drama’s eight-year run to a close.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

What It Is: A syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Ending Info: The show will end after its current Season 7.

Mayor of Kingstown (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A crime drama starring Jeremy Renner set in a prison-dominated Michigan town.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 5 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

What It Is: An animated comedy about employees at a company dedicated to spreading happiness.

Ending Info: Smiling Friends officially ended after Season 3. In February 2026, creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel announced that they had decided to conclude the series despite Adult Swim previously renewing it for additional seasons. The duo cited creative burnout and a desire to end the show on their own terms. The final two episodes aired on April 12, 2026, bringing the cult-favorite animated comedy to a close after three seasons.

The Boys (Prime Video)

What It Is: A darkly satirical superhero drama.

Ending Info: The Boys officially concluded with its fifth and final season. The farewell season premiered on April 8, 2026, with a two-episode launch and wrapped up with the series finale on May 20, 2026. Creator Eric Kripke announced in 2024 that Season 5 would be the show’s last, bringing the long-running battle between Butcher, Homelander, and the Supes to a close. While the flagship series has ended, the franchise will continue through spinoffs and other projects set in The Boys universe.

Industry (HBO)

What It Is: A finance drama set in London’s competitive investment banking world.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 5 in 2027.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

What It Is: A spinoff of The Walking Dead centered on Norman Reedus’ character.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 4 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

What It Is: Late-night talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Ending Info: The Late Show aired its series finale on May 21, 2026, bringing both Colbert’s tenure and the entire Late Show franchise to an end after a 33-year run that began with David Letterman in 1993. CBS announced the cancellation in July 2025, describing the move as a financial decision amid challenges facing late-night television.

The Neighborhood (CBS)

What It Is: Sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield.

Ending Info: The Neighborhood concluded with its seventh and final season. CBS announced in 2025 that Season 7 would be the show’s last, and the series finale aired on May 11, 2026. The long-running comedy wrapped up after more than 130 episodes, though the franchise is expected to continue with a spinoff centered on Marty and Malcolm Butler.

Outlander (Starz)

What It Is: A historical romance drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels.

Ending Info: The series concluded after Season 8, which premiered on March 6, 2026.

Silo (Apple TV)

What It Is: A dystopian sci-fi drama starring Rebecca Ferguson.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 4 in 2027.

Dora (Paramount+/ Nickelodeon)

What It Is: An animated reboot inspired by Dora the Explorer.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 4. Premiere date TBA.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

What It Is: A live-action adaptation of the beloved animated fantasy series.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 3 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

What It Is: Fantasy comedy-drama based on the bestselling novel.

Ending Info: Good Omens concluded with a feature-length finale rather than a traditional third season. Originally planned as a six-episode final season, the story was condensed into a single 90-minute special that premiered on Prime Video on May 13, 2026.

The Upshaws (Netflix)

What It Is: A family sitcom starring Mike Epps.

Ending Info: Its latest season, which premiered Jan. 15, 2026, is the series’ final season.

The Comeback (HBO)

What It Is: Comedy starring Lisa Kudrow.

Ending Info: The Comeback officially concluded with its third and final season. The revival season premiered on March 22, 2026, and ended on May 10, 2026, bringing Valerie Cherish’s story to a close more than 20 years after the series first debuted in 2005.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel)

What It Is: Daytime serial drama.

Ending Info: The Way Home is concluding with its fourth and final season. Hallmark announced in November 2025 that Season 4 would serve as the show’s last chapter, and the final season premiered on April 19, 2026.

Palm Royale (Apple TV)

What It Is: Period comedy drama

Ending Info: Cancelled after Season 2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

What It Is: A reality series that reunites the original Jersey Shore cast as they travel together, navigate friendships and relationships, and document their lives years after the original show.

Ending Info: The series will conclude with its ninth season, which premiered on May 7, 2026, on MTV.

Access Hollywood (NBCUniversal)

What It Is: Access Hollywood is a celebrity news program that first aired in 1996.

Ending Info: NBCU canceled its first-run syndication division programs, including Access Hollywood, after nearly three decades on the air. Production will run through the summer of 2026.

Watson (CBS)

What It Is: Watson is a medical drama series that came out in 2025.

Ending Info: Watson‘s cancellation was announced weeks before the season 2 finale. The medical drama series reportedly had a decrease in ratings.

DMV (CBS)

What It Is: DMV is a sitcom that aired on CBS in 2025.

Ending Info: CBS cancelled the series after just one season.

The Abandons (Netflix)

What It Is: The Abandons is a western drama series that was released on Netflix in 2025, starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

Ending Info: Netflix canceled the show after just one seven-episode season, Deadline reported.

Gen V (Prime Video)

What It Is: Gen V is a spinoff of Prime Video’s The Boys.

Ending Info: The series was canceled after two seasons, Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of the Vought Cinematic Universe, announced in April 2026.

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon,” their joint statement read. “You’ll see them again.”

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

What It Is: A medical drama starring Zachary Quinto inspired by the life and work of famed neurologist Oliver Sacks.

Ending Info: NBC officially canceled the series in May 2026 after one season.

Stumble (NBC)

What It Is: A freshman comedy series centered around the competitive world of junior college cheerleading.

Ending Info: NBC canceled the comedy after just one season ahead of the 2026–2027 TV lineup.

The Boroughs (Netflix)

What It Is: The Boroughs was another Duffer Brothers creation that followed a group of people in a New Mexico retirement community who uncover an extraterrestrial secret.

Ending Info: Netflix gutted the series after just one season in June 2026.

Ponies (Peacock)

What It Is: Ponies followed two “persons of no interest” in the 1970s, who worked anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. The show starred Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in leading roles.

Ending Info: Peacock canceled the show after just one season, despite receiving positive reviews from critics.