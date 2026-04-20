Canceled CBS Shows of 2026: Which Series Were Axed by the Network This Year?

Image Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

After Paramount renewed a slew of TV shows earlier this year, its network, CBS, gutted a handful of fan-favorite shows in 2026. Whether it be ratings or production costs, fans were outraged to learn that some of their favorite series were canceled.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was arguably the network’s most controversial cancelation. The news was announced last summer, and viewers speculated that politics instigated the show’s termination.

Here is the list of CBS shows the network has canceled so far this year.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

As fans already know, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will tape its final show on May 21, 2026. The network informed the late-night host last year and defended the cancelation as a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise in May of 2026,” CBS executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”

The network added, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood‘s eighth season will be its last. The cast wasn’t surprised by the show’s conclusion, though, actor Max Greenfield explained to Us Weekly.

“When you look around, there’s so few … there’s no shows that go eight seasons anymore, and there may never be another one,” he noted. “We might be the last one. So, I’m genuinely not sad at all that this is ending and feel so grateful for the eight seasons that we were given.”

Watson

Watson was canceled after two seasons, CBS confirmed. Though the network didn’t provide a reason, the show received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Nevertheless, fans were outraged that they wouldn’t get a third season of their favorite medical drama.

DMV

The CBS comedy DMV was axed after just one season. The series’ finale will air in May.