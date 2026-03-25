‘Call Her Daddy’ Jessi Draper Interview Bombshells: ‘Mormon Wives’ Star’s Claims

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Jessi Draper, who stars in Hulu’s The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives, dropped several bombshells during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance about her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura. The pair is in the middle of a messy divorce, and Jessi told podcast host Alex Cooper that her ex allegedly cheated on her and had been to “sex parties.”

Jessi also claimed that Jordan didn’t tell her that he was filing for divorce.

“So, I actually found out that he filed through TMZ,” Jessi told Alex. “I did end it with him, so I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together, and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first. … My heart sunk because A, we agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven’t done that, including his daughter, who’s like 13 years old.”

Since there is a lot to unpack from Jessi’s “Call Her Daddy” interview, Hollywood Life breaks down the biggest bombshells below.

The Alleged Escort Service

Jessi claimed that Jordan had contacted an escort service during their marriage. Though she’d been unfaithful to Jordan through her brief affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, Jessi alleged that an escort service reached out with “so much proof” about Jordan.

“Someone messaged me, and she works for the escort service, and she called me and was like, ‘I work for this, you can like look into it.’ She sent me so much proof,” Jessi claimed. “And she sent the screenshots, and it’s his phone number. She wouldn’t have known his phone number.”

Jessi went on to claim that the individual said “this happened while he was in Texas, and he was in Texas doing summer sales at the time. And this was before we filmed the show. So no one would’ve known that.”

The Alleged ‘Sex Parties’ or ‘Orgies’

Jessi recalled hearing a rumor that Jordan had been “paying for parties” during their five-year marriage.

“I have to believe they are orgies, like sex parties,” Jessi explained on the podcast. “I don’t know what other kind of parties you would pay for. Like, you just go to a party, you know? So, that’s what I have to believe.”

Although she has “actually never asked” Jordan about this rumor, Jessi said, “But the funny thing is I heard through my sister who heard from someone who was there, and now it’s also being reported. So, I’m like, clearly there’s some truth to it.”

‘I’m Gonna Ruin Your Life’

According to Jessi, Jordan would threaten her with a TikTok of her text messages to Marciano whenever he’d get “mad” at her.

“He was blackmailing me with the Marciano texts,” she claimed. “He had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok, and any time he was mad at me, he [would say], ‘I’m gonna post them, I’m gonna ruin your life.'”

Jordan’s Alleged Pilates Demand

Jordan allegedly told Jessi that “he wanted [her] to start doing pilates every single day,” the Hulu star said, adding that he “believes in traditional gender roles” and wanted her to behave and look more “feminine.”