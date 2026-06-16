Bunnie XO Net Worth: How Much Money Jelly Roll’s Wife Has

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Bunnie XO has built a successful career of her own, but fans know her best because of her marriage to country music star Jelly Roll. While Jelly Roll’s music career has skyrocketed in recent years, Bunnie has established herself as a media personality, entrepreneur and influencer with multiple income streams and a rising net worth.

The couple made headlines in June 2026 when news broke that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after almost 10 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the country music singer filed for divorce in Tennessee in May. Insiders told the outlet that the split was a mutual decision.

The news of their divorce came as a surprise to many, especially since the pair had been open about their journey through personal challenges together. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has often spoken candidly about their relationship on her popular podcast, “Dumb Blonde.”

So, what is Bunnie XO’s net worth? Find out more below.

What Does Bunnie XO Do for a Living?

Bunnie XO wears many hats. She is recognized as the host of the hit podcast “Dumb Blonde,” which launched in 2019 and features candid interviews with celebrities, musicians and influencers. The podcast has helped her build a loyal fan base.

In addition to podcasting, Bunnie is a social media influencer, content creator and businesswoman. She earns revenue through sponsorships, brand partnerships and merchandise sales, in addition to content on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

Bunnie has also become a published author, sharing details about her life and relationship journey with fans through her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

What Is Bunnie XO Worth?

While Bunnie XO has not publicly disclosed her finances, multiple outlets have estimated that her net worth stands between $4 million and $7 million.

Her growing media presence has helped her become much more than just a celebrity spouse. As her audience expands, her earnings are expected to grow.

How Much Is Jenny Roll Worth?

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has had a meteoric rise in the music industry. After spending years building a fan base through independent releases, he became one of country music’s biggest crossover stars with hits like “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor.”

Jelly Roll’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His income stems from album sales, streaming revenue, touring, merchandise and endorsement opportunities.