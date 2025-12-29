Brigitte Bardot Controversy: The Truth About the Late French Actress’ Beliefs

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot left behind a controversial legacy. Despite being considered a substantial French pop cultural icon and an animal rights activist, the late 91-year-old was also known for her unapologetic, political and social beliefs. After news of her death broke in December 2025, many pointed out her past strained relationship with her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, her comments against Muslims, the LGBTQ community and the #MeToo movement.

Moreover, Bardot’s marriage to fourth husband, Bernard d’Ormale, also sparked public debate because he is a former adviser to politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was previously convicted of inciting racial hatred multiple times.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down Bardot’s most controversial comments and scandals from her past.

Bardot’s Anti-Muslim Remarks

In her 1999 book, Le Carre de Pluton, Bardot wrote about immigrants coming to France. In one excerpt, she criticized, “My land is again invaded by an overpopulation of foreigners, especially Muslims,” which led to a French court fining the And God Created Woman actress 30,000 francs in 2000, according to several outlets.

Additionally, Bardot criticized the ritual slaughter of sheep during the Muslim festival known as Eid al-Adha.

Bardot was fined in France multiple times over her comments about Muslims.

Her Opinion on the #MeToo Movement

In 2018, Bardot raised eyebrows around the world when she described the #MeToo movement as “hypocritical, ridiculous and uninteresting” during an interview with the magazine Paris Match.

“Many actresses flirt with producers to get a role. Then, when they tell the story afterward, they say they have been harassed,” the late actress said, per The Guardian. She added, “In actual fact, rather than benefit them, it only harms them. … The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

While pointing out that she was never a victim of sexual harassment, Bardot noted that she liked attention from men.

“I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a pretty little ass,” she said. “This kind of compliment is nice.”

Her Comments About the LGBTQ Community

In the 2003 book Un Cris dans le Silence, Bardot described the LGBTQ community as “fairground freaks” and accused them of being the “destruction” of France, according to People.

Bardot was quickly criticized over her comments, and she responded by insisting that she had gay friends. In a letter to Tribumove, according to The Advocate, Bardot wrote, “Apart from my husband — who maybe will cross over one day as well — I am entirely surrounded by homos. For years they have been my support, my friends, my adopted children, my confidants.”