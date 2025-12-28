Brigitte Bardot’s Son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier: All About Her Only Child & Their Estranged Relationship

Brigitte Bardot is remembered for her lasting impression on the French film industry as well as her activism in animal rights. The late pop culture icon died on December 28, 2025, at the age of 91, and she is survived by one child: son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

Fans of Bardot may recall why Bardot had a complicated and estranged relationship with Charrier, whom she shared with ex-husband Jacques Charrier. The latter died on September 3, 2025. Shortly after giving birth to her son in January 1960, Bardot revealed that she never wanted to be a mother and had intended to do almost anything to end her pregnancy.

Brigitte Bardot Didn’t Want Children

As previously noted, Bardot made it clear that she did not want to bear children. In her autobiography, Initiales B.B.: Mémoires (Initials B.B.), the Viva Maria! actress wrote about her pregnancy, comparing it to a “cancerous tumor” growing inside her.

“I looked at my flat, slender belly in the mirror like a dear friend upon whom I was about to close a coffin lid,” one excerpt of her book reads. Elsewhere, Bardot wrote that she tried to end her pregnancy by seeking an abortion, but the practice was illegal in France at the time. So, she tried to punch herself in the stomach and attempted to get morphine, per The Independent.

Bardot also noted that she would have “preferred to give birth to a little dog” instead of her baby.

“I’m not made to be a mother,” Bardot continued in her memoir. “I’m not adult enough — I know it’s horrible to have to admit that, but I’m not adult enough to take care of a child.”

Nicolas-Jacques Charrier Is Brigitte Bardot’s Son

Bardot and her ex-husband welcomed their son on January 11, 1960. At the time, paparazzi attempted to snap photos of her pregnant stomach before had her baby. Therefore, Bardot gave birth at home.

According to multiple outlets, Bardot became depressed after welcoming her son, and she attempted suicide. After divorcing her ex-husband Charrier, he took sole custody of their son.

Nicolas Sued His Mother Over Her Memoir Writings

Charrier and his late father sued Bardot over her remarks in her memoir Initials B.B. Per People, Bardot was orderd by a Paris court to pay about $40,000 in fines as a result.

Despite the falling out he had with his mother, Bardot said in 2018 that she and her child were on good terms and that they stayed in touch every now and then.

Nicolas Was Involved in Music & Modeling

Throughout his life, Charrier became interested in music and learned how to play piano and compose songs. He then took up modeling.

Nicolas Studied Economics While Attending School in Paris

According to multiple outlets, Charrier attended the University of Paris. He studied economics.

Nicolas Is Married With Children

Despite his difficult upbringing, Charrier is now married to Norwegian fashion model Anne-Line Bjerkan. The couple wed in 1984, and they share children Thea and Anna together.

