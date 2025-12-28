Who Was Brigitte Bardot? 5 Things to Know About the Movie Star Who Died

Search

December 28, 2025 10:00AM EST
Brigitte Bardot was one of the most iconic movie stars of the 20th century, rising to international fame as a symbol of French cinema, beauty and rebellion before stepping away from the spotlight. Bardot later devoted much of her life to animal rights activism and has died at the age of 91, according to a statement shared by her foundation.

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the organization said in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

As fans around the world remember her life and legacy, learn more about the actress below.

She Was Born and Raised in Paris

Bardot was born on September 28, 1934, in Paris, France. She grew up training in classical ballet before transitioning into modeling and then acting in the early 1950s, a path that would launch her into international stardom.

She Rose to International Fame as a French Film Icon

Bardot became a global sensation in the 1950s after her breakthrough role in And God Created Woman (1956), directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim. The film’s success — particularly in the United States — helped turn her into one of cinema’s most recognizable stars and a symbol of sexual liberation.

French Actress Brigitte Bardot at Home (Photo by Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images)
French Actress Brigitte Bardot at Home (Photo by Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images)

She Was Married Four Times

Throughout her life, Bardot was married four times. Her spouses included director Vadim (who helped launch her career), actor Jacques Charrier (with whom she had her only son), German industrial heir Gunter Sachs, and political consultant Bernard d’Ormale, whom she remained with later in life.

She Had One Son

Bardot had one son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, born in 1960 during her marriage to Charrier.

She Devoted Her Later Life Almost Entirely to Animal Rights Activism

After retiring from film in 1973 at the height of her fame, Bardot dedicated herself to animal welfare. In 1986 she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, a French nonprofit focused on protecting domestic and wild animals through rescue efforts, advocacy, legal action and public campaigns. Her activism helped influence bans on practices like seal hunting and brought global attention to animal cruelty issues.