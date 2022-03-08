Briana DeJesus Vs Kailyn Lowry: A Timeline Of Their Friendship From Start To Feud

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry got off to a rough start on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and things have only gotten worse between the two, building up to a lawsuit.

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s feuds go back years and years, back when Briana first joined Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Apparently, before Briana joined the show they were on good terms. Even though Briana alleged that Kail didn’t want her to be on the show because she was “intimidated” by her. “That is the furthest thing from the truth,” she said on “Coffee and Convos” podcast adding that she was “friendly” with Briana and her sister before they were added to the cast. Well, they certainly aren’t on “friendly” terms now. See how their relationship has changed and feuds have escalated over the years.

Briana DeJesus Dates Kailyn Lowry’s Ex

Briana and Kailyn’s relationship first started to sour around the time Briana was asked to join Teen Mom 2 in early 2017. Later that year, Briana and Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin were romantically linked after exchanging some flirty social media messages and were spotted partying together in New York. “I don’t really know much about it, but I wish them the best. That’s all I’ll say on that!” Kail told InTouch of the romance rumors at the time. Once they started filming for Teen Mom 2, drama ensued when Briana told their costar Leah Messer that she and Javi were going on vacation with her children and his and Kail’s children and that they’d be staying in the same hotel. Leah immediately told Kail, who assumed they’d be staying in the same hotel room which angered Kail.

Meanwhile, Briana had been insisting they were just friends, but Kail wasn’t buying it. “My issue is that you texted me telling me one thing and then Javi is telling me another thing. Javi is telling me that you all are trying to be together. I honestly don’t care but he needs to be real about it and you need to be real about it and that’s it,” Kailyn shared as cameras rolled. Briana replied, “We can’t tell you nothing if we don’t know what’s going on with us. We’re friends. All we are is friends right now.” Eventually, Javi confirmed the relationship. “We are dating,” he said at the time to People. “We’ve been friends for a while, and we weren’t in a rush.”

Come reunion time, Briana felt alienated because of the drama. “I feel like I’m the new girl, so there’s that high school vibe,” DeJesus told host Dr. Drew (via People). “I just think certain people are salty about certain things.” She also didn’t feel like she owed any loyalty to Kail. “Javi and I and my family have a closer connection than Kail and I,” she said. “Kail’s feeling some type of way about it, and because Kail is feeling some type of way, the other girls [on the show] don’t want to be my friend.” Regardless of the feud, Briana and Javi split a couple of months later in January 2018.

“He wanted me to do all these things and I wasn’t ready for that commitment just yet,” Bri explained of their split on the Spilling The Teen Mom Tea podcast. “I told him, yeah later down the road we can definitely talk about marriage, talk about moving, but he wanted me to do these things right then and there. I couldn’t do that and that’s why him and I just didn’t work out.”

Briana & Kail ‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud Continues

Even though Briana and Javi split, that didn’t mean it was the end of Briana and Kail’s feud. The two continued to fight as they starred on Teen Mom 2. They had a number of heated Twitter exchanges. In one, Kail accused Briana of breaking “girl code” but Briana was quick to dismiss Kail. “No girl code was broken,” she wrote on Twitter before deleting the tweets. “Kail was never my friend. I was always closer to Javi. I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to share my story and keep it moving.”

In fact, the feud got so heated that Briana accused Kail of sleeping with their mutual ex Javi. “Yes, I do agree with that,” Briana told The Hollywood Gossip. “Kail and Javi had been divorced for quite some time and Kail was salty over Javi and me, so what other reason would she have to sleep with him other than that — to make me jealous. Which I’m not by the way.” He fessed up to sleeping with Kail the night he and Briana were breaking up but Kail had denied the claims.

The two also continued to feud on the show and especially during reunions. Kail knew this and didn’t show up to the reunion in 2019. “They have asked me if I will sit on the couch with everybody and I did say no,” Kailyn shared on her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “It doesn’t have anything to do with Briana [DeJesus] or the drama, or Jenelle [Evans], or any of that It’s more so for personal reasons. I really just don’t want to go back to that space.”

Their feud only carried on as the years went on. In 2020, more baby daddy drama was kicked up when another one of Kail’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, liked one of Briana’s Instagram pics. Don’t worry, this will come back up later when Briana and Chris have to face rumors that they hooked up.

Briana & Kail Bond Over Heartbreak

Briana and Kail had a brief moment of peace in October 2020 when Kail had to break the news to her kids that she and Chris Lopez had split. She got extremely vulnerable when she had to break the news to her kids, which was shown on Teen Mom 2. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic, and I ignored a lot of red flags. And I think I let them stay too long…to the point where I lost myself,” Kailyn said tearfully during a confessional.

Briana was able to relate to the moment and let everyone know in spite of their intense feud. “Wow this actually broke my heart ): I can definitely relate to this,” she tweeted. In all fairness, they do share an ex so it makes sense that this moment is something they can bond over.

Kail & Briana’s Legal Drama

The peace, unfortunately, did not last for long. Their feud crossed the threshold into the court system when Briana accused Kail of not filming because of her arrest. “Personally, I feel like if you are too good to film your real life, then why would you be on a show that is supposed to be about your real life?” Briana told Celebuzz when she didn’t appear on an episode around the time of her arrest in 2020. “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide.”

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” DeJesus further alleged on her Instagram Stories. Even though the charges were dropped, that didn’t mean Kail was done with dealing with the courts. She decided to take legal action against Briana a month later in July 2021 and pressed charges for defamation.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” her assistant told In Touch in a statement on July 8. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

Amid the lawsuit, Briana also faced claims that she hooked up with Kail’s baby daddy in December 2021 (remember, the one who liked her Insta pic the year prior.) Briana has denied the claims. True or not, it doesn’t seem like these Teen Mom 2 costars will be friends anytime soon.