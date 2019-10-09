‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She’s Refusing To Film With Briana DeJesus At Reunion

Kailyn Lowry isn’t planning on fully participating in the season 9B reunion for ‘Teen Mom 2,’ sharing on her ‘Coffee Convos’ podcast that she made the choice ‘for personal reasons.’

Fans shouldn’t expect Kailyn Lowry, 27, to sit down with the entire cast of Teen Mom 2 for this season’s reunion — there’s still some bad blood. The reality TV star chatted with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley on the latest episode of the Coffee Convos podcast from Oct. 3, revealing her reasoning for declining to appear with all of her cast members. “They have asked me if I will sit on the couch with everybody and I did say no,” Kailyn shared with Lindsie. “It doesn’t have anything to do with Briana [DeJesus] or the drama, or Jenelle [Evans], or any of that. It’s more so for personal reasons. I really just don’t want to go back to that space.”

Yikes! Kailyn also has real fears that the producers of the show are just looking for more drama. “I feel like there was drama in the past and, based on that, I don’t trust the producers and I don’t trust some of the cast members,” Kail said. And clearly, fans know who those cast members are, as she took time to point out who she doesn’t have a problem with on the show. “It’s nothing against Chelsea [Houska],” she said, adding that she and Jade are “fine” as well. “I won’t sit on the [Reunion] couch with anyone but Chelsea and Leah” she later revealed. It seems like Kailyn is definitely avoiding someone.

Fans of the show will remember that during the Aug. 6, 2018 reunion special, Kailyn and Briana got in a major fight. The altercation started when Kailyn confronted Briana over an Instagram comment she posted that claimed Chris Lopez once beat up Kailyn in front of her own kids. The confrontation only escalated when Kailyn asked the security guards to let her hit Briana “just once” when their meeting turned into a yelling match. After the two girls were sent to different rooms, they came back on stage and everything seemed calm, until Briana went after Kailyn — hard and fast! When Kailyn got close to Briana, Brittany, Briana’s young sister, snuck up behind Kailyn and grabbed her hair! It was truly wild.

Since that time, though, Kailyn has grown, and even shared she’s only making this choice based on putting herself first. “I have a company; I run Pothead [hair care line]…and I have the podcast, and I have things I want to do,” she shared before adding it’s just “not worth it to me,” to be on the reunion. “I just do not want to put myself in a position where I would maybe act out of character again for somebody who is not affecting my day-to-day life.”