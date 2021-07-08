News

Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Briana DeJesus For Defamation

kailyn lowry and briana dejesus
MTV
Kailyn Lowry MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Kailyn Lowry is suing ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star Briana DeJesus for some comments she made in a recent interview.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesuss long-running feud has spilled over to the court. Kailyn, 29, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, 27, following assertions she previously made about domestic abuse. According to court documents obtained by E! News on July 8, Kailyn filed the suit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star after she “asserted that [Kailyn] physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Kailyn’s legal team has called the statements false, arguing that they were made “for the purpose of causing” Kailyn “harm” and for Briana to “gain additional media attention for herself.” The reality TV star’s legal team has requested compensatory damages, as well as a jury trial. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kailyn and Briana’s reps for comment about the lawsuit, and will update this article accordingly when we hear back.

Meanwhile, a rep for Kailyn has issued the following statement to E!: “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed,” the statement read. “Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

The lawsuit comes after Kailyn’s absence from the Tuesday, June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2. The following day, Briana addressed her co-star’s absence during an interview with Celebuzz, citing Kailyn’s arrest in October 2020 for allegedly getting physical with Chris during a dispute over their son Lux‘s, 3, haircut. (The charges were dropped in February.)

“I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight; however, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between — I would be remiss to not address the situation,” she told the outlet. “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide.”

“This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” Briana continued. “While I understand Kail (and all of us) want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names — and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts — at the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.” She added, “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

After the interview, Briana took to Instagram Story to address the claims further, alleging that Kailyn didn’t want the drama captured on film and that Kailyn broke into Chris’s mother’s home. “It’s not my fault that she got cut from the episode,” she said on IG. “I was just stating facts.”