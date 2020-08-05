Kailyn Lowry’s son Lux is no longer her baby boy anymore. He celebrated turning three with an Incredible Hulk birthday party, less than a week after Kail gave birth to his new baby brother.

It’s the Incredible Lux! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s formerly youngest son Lux Lowry turned three-years-old on Aug. 5, and his mama made sure he had his favorite superhero all around him for his birthday party. Kail decorated her dining room with an Avengers themed table cloth, orange, green and blue balloons, and big green Incredible Hulk plastic toy for her little boy’s celebration. She shared photos of his reaction to his Hulk-themed party and gifts via several Instagram photos, and Lux looked so overjoyed.

Lux got a pair of big green Hulk mitts to put over his hands. He held them up in the air proudly, looking so happy with his gift. Lux also got an an Avengers activity book featuring the Hulk and other characters from the comic book/movie franchise. He even appeared super stoked upon opening a gift bag that contained Hulk and Captain America patterned underwear! Seriously, look at that face. That’s a happy kiddo.

Kailyn just welcomed her fourth son on July 30 during a home birth. While he doesn’t have a name yet, he’s Lux’s full brother as they both share the same dad, Kail’s ex Chris Lopez. While Kailyn has been busy with her newborn, she still made sure to make Lux’s day so special. She shared several photos to her Instagram stories on Aug. 4, showing the decorations going up, writing, “Something for Lux Russell to wake up to,” over the picture.

In a video, Kail showed an array of Superman, Spiderman, Incredible Hulk and other superhero t-shirts, clothes and costumes that would be waiting for Lux on his big day. Obviously she’s still exhausted from giving birth and having a newborn at home, so she used colorful shiny gift bags to contain Lux’s birthday presents.

“Happy 3rd birthday to my baby! @theluxrussell,” the MTV star captioned the series of photos of Lux opening his gifts. Fans absolutely loved the photo of Lux’s look of surprise and joy about his Avengers big boy underpants. User @andriamichiko wrote, “Happy Birthday Lux!!! Love how excited he looks about the new undies,” while fan @carranzaaa added, “I just want to be as excited as Lux for underwear as he was!” @taywhite92 gushed, “Omg his face looking at his new undies.”

Meanwhile, one fan used the comments to congratulate Kailyn on her new bundle of joy, and looks forward to when she shares her first photo of her fourth little boy. User @missshaylarae wrote, “Happy Birthday Lux!! And congrats on the new baby, mama. Can’t wait until you choose to share him with us.” So far Kail has revealed that her new baby boy entered the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was 22.5 inches long. She revealed that “We are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.” So in addition to all of Lux’s Hulk and Avenger themed gifts, he also just got a new baby brother!