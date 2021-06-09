Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Briana DeJesus’ Claim She Was ‘Cut’ From ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Not Filming Arrest

Briana DeJesus claims Kailyn Lowry wasn’t in this week’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ episode because she refused to film her September arrest, but Kail says that’s not the case.

Kailyn Lowry did not appear on the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2, and there are differing accounts of why she was left out. Kailyn says she simply didn’t feel comfortable with the storyline she was asked to film this week. Meanwhile, her co-star, Briana DeJesus, claims that Kail was actually CUT from the episode by MTV for not filming her Sept. 2020 arrest. Kailyn was arrested for “offensive touching” after an incident with Chris Lopez (the father of two of her children).

Briana slammed Kailyn for not being “authentic” with viewers by keeping this drama off-air. “Personally, I feel like if you are too good to film your real life, then why would you be on a show that is supposed to be about your real life?” Briana told Celebuzz. “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide.”

The charges against Kailyn were dropped in February, but Briana still feels like Kailyn should’ve shown viewers the full story of what was going on in her life at the time. “At the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” Briana continued .”It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

After catching wind of Briana’s interview, Kailyn took to her Instagram Story to share her side of why she didn’t appear in the episode. She said that it was actually her decision not to appear, and slammed Briana’s claims that she was ‘cut’ by production. “I chose not to participate in tonight’s episode because I didn’t feel like the content that was being asked for was genuine or authentic to who I am,” Kailyn explained. “I don’t feel like I should be making a storyline out of Chris or [my other exes] Javi [Marroquin] or Jo [Rivera] if I don’t feel like it is truly as much a part of my life as it would be made to seem on the show.”

Kail said that producers “weren’t interested” in filming the parts of her life that she did want to focus on, so she decided to sit it out. “I make more money for my podcast than I do an episode of Teen Mom,” she added. “So, for me, it just didn’t feel right and I accepted the fact I wouldn’t be in tonight’s episode. I’m just giving my side. Nobody cut me out. It’s literally that I chose not to film things that did not feel genuine to me or my story. I’m truly choosing my peace of mind over a paycheck.”

Kailyn confirmed that she’ll continue to film for Teen Mom “as long as it feels genuine and real.” She also admitted that she was going “back and forth” about whether or not to share her side at all, as her contract says that she’s not supposed to publicly address things like this. In the end, she decided to go through with it because, “I’m not going to allow someone who really doesn’t have a hand in the editing process to create this narrative that’s not true.”

