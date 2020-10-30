Briana DeJesus Shades Kailyn Lowry & Mocks Her Arrest After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Fight

Briana DeJesus says she and Kailyn Lowry finally appeared together during the new ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion taping and that Kail was ‘cold’ and ‘immature,’ and should be worried about her recent arrest.

It’s been one heck of a stressful week for Kailyn Lowry, and it was all capped off by an intense encounter with enemy Briana DeJesus during the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion taping on Oct. 29. Briana said that the 28-year-old was really cold and refused to speak to her, even when Bri tried to tell Kail she wished her “nothing but the best” going forward. Now the 26-year-old is spilling the tea about what went down at the reunion between the two. The taping happened just as it was revealed on Oct. 29 that Kail had been arrested on Sept. 26 for allegedly punching ex Chris Lopez, after he had their three-year-old son Lux’s long hair cut off behind Kailyn’s back.

The ladies haven’t shared a reunion stage since after the Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017-18 (he’s also the father of Kailyn’s six-year-old son Lincoln). They ended up getting in a heated fight during the show’s reunion in 2018. While Bri and Javi’s romance is now history, the frostiness from Kailyn is still there according to Briana. “The reunion was super awkward in general, especially during the last segment, which was when we were brought out all together (virtually, of course),” Briana tells CELEBUZZ. “This was obviously the first time Kail and I had appeared on camera together since our infamous ‘reunion fight’- which, by the way, occurred YEARS ago and (to me, at least) is LONG in the past.”

Reunion host “Dr. Drew decided to ask Kail how it was to see me on camera and how she felt about it. In true Kail fashion, she was exceptionally cold and said she didn’t care to comment,” Briana alleges. “I’ve been clear in the past that I’m over the drama from years past. So I decided to pipe in to comment. I told Kail that it wasn’t that serious, I was happy to see her, and wished her nothing but the best going forward. At that point, Kail still refused to comment and didn’t say anything.”

Briana then took a swipe at Kailyn’s arrest. “It’s clear she still has a grudge against me…which, given the news of her arrest yesterday, one would think she’d have better things to worry about like dealing with the courts for allegedly beating her baby Daddy instead of me,” Briana told the site. “But, Kail will be Kail and there’s no changing that- and, frankly, I don’t care to.” Bri added that, “I kept it classy and she kept it exactly what would be expected. She’s immature and shows no growth. It’s sad.”

Briana then took to Instagram to send some “love” in Kailyn’s “dark direction.” Next to a split screen photo of the two, Bri wrote, “While one would think Kail would be more concerned with her recent arrest or selling her foot pics on Only Fans, we had an encounter at the reunion yesterday and it’s safe to say sh*t got awkward.”

“She is immature, has not grown, and is still so hot and bothered by my presence it’s laughable,” Bri continued, “So I’m telling ALL regarding what went on — and hopefully it airs in full, as you’ll see her for the petty person she continues to be. I’ll continue living life in my own lane with a man who LOVES me and makes me HAPPY (and doesn’t lay his hands on me). Sending lots of love in her dark direction XO- Bri.” Ouch! So far Kailyn has not responded to Briana’s claims about the reunion taping.