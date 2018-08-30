Briana DeJesus’ New Blast At Kailyn Lowry: She’s Nothing But A Jealous Hater

Briana DeJesus dragged Kailyn Lowry for sleeping with Javi Marroquin around the time of their breakup!

This feud is heating up again, real fast. Briana DeJesus admitted that she thinks Kailyn Lowry slept with their now-mutual ex Javi Marroquin almost immediately after Briana split with him as a way to get revenge over Briana’s relationship with Javi. “Yes, I do agree with that,” Briana told The Hollywood Gossip. “Kail and Javi had been divorced for quite some time and Kail was salty over Javi and me, so what other reason would she have to sleep with him other than that — to make me jealous. Which I’m not by the way.”

On top of that, Briana went on to diss Kailyn on her potential plot to get Javi back, “She can have her man back if she wants him … Oh wait, he’s already knocked up another girl and playing house with her.” Whoa, shots fired! But the jabs didn’t stop there. Briana went on to say, “[F]ame has gone to [Lowry’s] head. She clearly doesn’t remember we all came from 16 and Pregnant and are not on the level of Angelina Jolie.”

We reported earlier how in a sneak peek clip for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Javi admitted that he and Briana “were breaking up” when he and Lowry had sex (although he previously said he didn’t actually know who he was dating at the time of their hook-up). He also said that they had sex the night he was a guest on Kailyn’s podcast, something she denied. While the podcast was recorded after he had split with Briana, Briana responded to the news, tweeting, “Are you f**king kidding me?!” Even Jenelle Evans blasted Lowry in a tweet, writing, “Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?”