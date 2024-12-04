Who Shot Brian Thompson? Updates on Suspect Behind the Targeted Killing

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was on his way to the company’s investor conference in New York City on December 4, 2024, when he was fatally shot. After being rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, Thompson was declared dead. Now, the New York Police Department is hunting down the gunman.

In response to the incident, UnitedHealthcare issued a statement. The company wrote, “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

What Happened to the CEO of UnitedHealthcare?

Shortly after 6:45 a.m. on December 4, 2024, Thompson was walking down a quiet Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan before UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference was set to take place. Outside the Hilton Hotel, a suspect fired a gun at Thompson multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Who Shot Brian Thompson?

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information on the suspect. So far, the perpetrator’s identity is unknown.

During a press conference, NYPDA Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted, “This does not appear to be a random act of violence. Every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.” Tisch also pointed out that the suspect was seen near the Hilton Hotel and “appeared to wait for his intended target” while other people walked by just before 7 a.m. on December 4.

The shooter was last seen taking a Citi Bike toward Central Park. Police advised New Yorkers to stay alert but emphasized that they were safe to go about their day.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette, spoke with NBC News shortly after her husband died, and she revealed he had been receiving “some threats.”

“There had been some threats. Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” Paulette told the outlet. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him. … I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”

What Was Brian Thompson’s Salary?

Thompson’s salary was reportedly $10 million per year, according to Daily Mail. His net worth reportedly stood at $42.9 million.

Why Was Brian Thompson Killed?

Since the suspect’s identity has not been identified, a motive is still unclear.