Netflix’s ‘Boots’ Cast From Miles Heizer to Vera Farmiga: Meet the Actors

Image Credit: Patti Perret/Netflix © 2024

Boots became one of Netflix’s most popular TV series in 2025. Following its October release, viewers were gripped by its emotional and witty adaptation of Greg Cope White’s 2015 memoir, The Pink Marine. Leading the cast is 13 Reasons Why alum Miles Heizer.

According to Boots‘ tagline, Miles plays a “bullied gay teen [who] joins the Marine Corps with his best friend despite risks. In boot camp they experience profound personal change amid danger, as their platoon confronts both literal and figurative landmines.”

Below, meet the main cast of Boots and learn where you’ve seen each actor before.

Miles Heizer – Cameron Cope

As previously noted, Miles is recognized for his performance as Alex Standall in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He also starred in NBC’s Parenthood, playing the character Drew Holt. Miles has also appeared in multiple movies, including The Stanford Prison Experiment and Love, Simon.

Though there’s been no word of a second season for Boots yet, Miles told Variety in October 2025 that there were still “a lot of stories to tell, from more of Greg’s different experiences in the Marines to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ to when it was repealed.”

“I would do it for 10 seasons if they let us,” Miles added.

Liam Oh – Ray McAffey

Liam plays the role of Cameron Cope’s straight friend in Boots. The series is the actor’s breakout role, and he previously appeared in The Thing About Henry and an uncredited role in Code 3.

Vera Farmiga – Barbara Cope

Vera plays Cameron’s mother, and the actress is best known for her long-standing portrayal of Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring universe. She has also starred in films such as Orphan, Source Code and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Max Parker – Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan

Max stepped into the shoes of a sergeant for the series. He’s been seen in a multitude of films and shows, such as Casualty, Emmerdale and Vampire Academy.

Cedrick Cooper – Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon

Cedrick also plays a sergeant in the series and has been seen in the series Will Trent in addition to the films The Comeback and Wallbanger.

Ana Ayora – Captain Denise Fajardo

Ana plays the strong female captain in Boots and has appeared in a slew of TV shows, including Lincoln Heights, Banshee, MacGyver and In the Dark.

Angus O’Brien – Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks

Angus is gaining traction in his career so far, and Boots isn’t the only series he’s appeared in. The actor has also been seen in Night Sky, The Path, Hightown and the short film The Pass.

Dominic Goodman – Isaiah Nash

Dominic has been on TV for a few years, having appeared in other shows such as Young Rock and First Kill.