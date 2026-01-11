Bob Weir Net Worth: How Much the Grateful Dead Guitarist Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bob Weir, a co-founder of the Grateful Dead, died at age 78 after a career that spanned more than six decades.

A statement shared on his official website reflected on his legacy. “For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

As one of rock’s most enduring touring musicians, Weir earned millions through albums, live performances, and post-Grateful Dead projects. Here’s a look at his net worth and how he made his money.

How Did Bob Weir Die?

Weir died at age 78 following health complications. In a statement confirming his death, his family said he “transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones,” noting that he had previously battled and beaten cancer, but ultimately succumbed to underlying lung issues.

What Was Bob Weir’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Bob Weir had an estimated net worth of around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned his fortune through decades of touring, album sales, songwriting royalties, and continued performances with the Grateful Dead and later projects.

Bob Weir’s History With the Grateful Dead and Beyond

Weir co-founded the Grateful Dead in 1965 and remained a core member throughout the band’s original run. After the group disbanded in 1995 following Garcia’s death, Weir continued performing with projects including RatDog, Furthur, and Dead & Company, keeping the Grateful Dead’s music alive for new generations of fans.

Was Bob Weir Married?

Yes. Weir married Natascha Muenter in 1999. The couple remained together for more than 25 years until his death.

Did Bob Weir Have Children?

Weir had two daughters, Shala Monet Weir and Chloe Kaelia Weir, whom he shared with his wife, Natascha.