Bob Weir Cause of Death: How Did the Grateful Dead Guitarist Die?

Bob Weir, the guitarist and a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died on January 10, 2026. He was 78. News of his death was announced via his website that day, with a statement noting that he was surrounded by “loved ones” on his last day.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” the statement read. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could.”

Below, learn what Weir’s cause of death was and more about his final months.

Was Bob Weir Sick? His Past Cancer Battle

Yes, Weir was battling cancer in mid-2025 and managed to beat it. Per the statement shared via his website, Weir — also nicknamed “Bobby” — was diagnosed with his illness in July 2025.

“Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park,” the tribute read. “Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience.”

The statement continued, “An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”

How Did Bob Weir Die? His Cause of Death

According to the statement posted to his website, Weir died after succumbing to “underlying lung issues.”

Was Bob Weir Married?

Yes, Weir was married to his wife, Natasha, from 1999 until the end of his life.

Did Bob Weir Have Children?

Yes, Weir is survived by his daughters, Monet and Chloe, both of whom he shared with his wife.