Bob Weir’s Health: What We Know About His Cancer Battle & Lung Issues

Bob Weir, 78, successfully battled cancer six months before he died from lung issues. The late Grateful Dead founder and guitarist’s death was announced by his family in a statement shared via his website on January 10, 2026.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” the statement read. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. … As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”

The statement pointed out that Weir’s “final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life.”

“His loving family, Natascha, Monet, and Chloe, request privacy during this difficult time and offer their gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance,” the tribute continued. “May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.”

Below, learn what we know about Weir’s health, including hs past cancer battle and lung issues.

What Happened to Bob Weir? His Cause of Death

Weir died at the age of 78 due to “underlying lung issues,” his family shared on his website while announcing his death.

What Lung Issues Did Bob Weir Have?

Weir’s health right before his death was apparently affected by an “underlying” lung problem. His inner circle did not specify what exact complications he was suffering from.

What Form of Cancer Did Bob Weir Have?

Weir beat cancer in 2025, as noted on his website. It’s unclear what form of cancer he was living with, though.

“Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park,” the statement via Weir’s website read. “Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design.”