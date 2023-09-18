Blink-182’s New Album: What Will ‘One More Time’ Sound Like, Release Date, & More

Image Credit: Dave Decker/Shutterstock

Blink-182 is a pop-punk band, consisting of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom Delonge.

The trio reunited with frontman Tom Delonge after seven years apart in October 2022.

The band announced that their new album with Tom would be released in October 2023.

Get ready for “The Rock Show!” Blink-182 announced that they’d release their long-anticipated ninth studio album with a video on Monday, Sep. 18, 2023. The new album will be the first with the band’s classic lineup, consisting of Travis Barker, Tom Delonge, and Mark Hoppus, since 2011’s Neighborhoods. The new record will be released nearly a year after the band first announced that they’d reunited with Tom with the single “Edging.”

After first announcing that they’d get back together, the band set out on a massive reunion tour, with support from rising hardcore act Turnstile. The reunion tour has certainly been eventful, with the band performing at huge venues all over the world, kicking off with a surprise first show back at Coachella. Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian also announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together while in the crowd at the band’s LA show in June. The tour hasn’t been without difficulties though. The band did push back the start after Travis suffered a finger injury, and more shows had to be postponed when Kourtney had a health scare, forcing Travis to come home.

Nonetheless, after an excellent comeback tour, the new album is certainly exciting for longtime fans of the group. Here’s everything you need to know about the new album.

When Will Blink-182’s New Album Be Released?

The band will drop their new album on October 20. The album is available to be pre-saved on streaming platforms, and a vinyl, CD, and cassette preorder is available through the band’s website. The band will also drop their title track single “One More Time” on Thursday, Sep. 21.

The album is the first that the trio has released with the classic lineup in over a decade. The last time that Travis, Mark, and Tom released a full-length was 2011’s Neighborhoods. Amid drama with the band, Tom did leave, and the band released the records California and Nine with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba filling in.

In the preview trailer for the album, snippets of the group’s interview with Zane Lowe played, and the band spoke about Tom’s departure and his ultimate decision to come back. “There was a lot of bad blood, and there was a lot of stuff in the press, and feelings and all this stuff,” Mark said.

Tom admitted that Mark’s cancer battle was a driving force in the reunion. “I remember telling my wife now, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again. I don’t think I’m ever going to tour again.’ Until Mark told me he was sick, then I was like—that’s the only thing I wanted to do,” he said.

What Is Blink-182’s New Album Called?

The band revealed that the album will be called One More Time.

What Is Blink-182’s New Album Going to Sound Like?

Blink is a band that has never shied away from incorporating different styles over the years. From the glossy pop-punk of “All The Smile Things” to the catchy dance-punk elements on Neighborhoods, the band continually pushes new directions, and that’s clear from the snippets played throughout the video. While it’s not entirely clear what influences the band will bring to the table with their new record, there will certainly be lots of songs that satiate the classic sounds.

From the previews in the video, the band incorporates classic pop-punk, acoustic ballads, and even some post-punk-inspired sounds throughout the record. The band’s comeback single “Edging” was a true-to-form pop-punk track that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on any of the band’s classic records.

The band also revealed that Travis would produce, and he’s sat in the producer chair for many of the current stars making pop-punk, including Machine Gun Kelly, Willow, and Jxdn. He also produced Avril Lavigne’s return to the genre Love Sux.

Travis also admitted that the new record would explore some of the more personal issues within the band, including their reuniting in times of tragedy. “One More Time is kind of written about, like, why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together?” he said.

Mark also explained that it was a bit of an uphill battle to be prepared to perform after his cancer battle. “Chemotherapy wrecked my vocal chords. I had to go work with a vocal coach to get to the point where we could walk on stage at Coachella,” he said, but revealed that there’s no better feeling than rocking with the band. “When it’s the three of us on stage, I feel unstoppable, like we f**king, we crush.”

What Songs Are on Blink-182’s New Album?

The band also announced the 17-song tracklist for the album and shared snippets of some of the songs. Blink will continue its “Anthem” series” with “Anthem, Part 3.” The first two installments were on the 1999 album Enema of the State and 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. A sample of the title track revealed that it’s an acoustic ballad with lyrics that address the band’s personal tragedies. “I wish they told us. It shouldn’t take a sickness or airplanes falling out the sky,” Mark can be heard singing. They also played a sample of stadium rocker “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got.” The comeback single “Edging” is also a part of the album.

The full tracklist is below: