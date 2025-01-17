Blake Lively’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively has been known for her many roles in Hollywood, but recently, she has been making headlines due to her ongoing feud with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Reports suggest that tensions began on set, but the feud gained more attention during the film’s premiere, where the two allegedly avoided each other at press events. The situation has since escalated, with Baldoni filing lawsuits related to the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel and Blake accusing him of sexual harassment, further intensifying the public controversy.

While this unfolds, Blake had an eventful 2024, with several films hitting the big screen. She made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, appeared in If, and more. According to her IMDb page, her career dates back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. With decades in the industry, her extensive body of work has contributed to her net worth. Read below to learn more about how much Blake Lively’s net worth is.

How Does Blake Lively Make Her Money?

Blake earns her income through various Hollywood projects. In addition to acting, she owns multiple brands, including Betty Buzz, Betty Booze, and her recently launched beauty brand, Blake Brown Beauty.

What Is Blake Lively’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blake has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2025.

What Is Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth?

Like Blake, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is also a well-known actor, recognized for roles like Deadpool, Green Lantern, and more. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $350 million in 2025.

Blake Lively’s Movies & TV Shows

Blake rose to fame starring in the hit TV series Gossip Girl, alongside Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, and others. She has since showcased her range in films such as The Age of Adaline, Green Lantern, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Her full filmography can be found on her IMDb page.