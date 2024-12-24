Bill Clinton’s Health: About the Former President’s Heart Surgery & Hospitalizations

Image Credit: Getty Images for Clinton Global

Bill Clinton was hospitalized in December 2024, shortly before Christmas, sparking widespread concern regarding the former U.S. president’s health. Initially, it was unclear why Clinton was brought to a hospital, but his deputy chief of staff explained the news in a statement that he shared to social media.

“President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña tweeted on Clinton’s behalf. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

So, what happened to Clinton, and how is he doing now? See the latest update and learn about his health history, below.

Bill Clinton’s Health

Clinton is 78 years old as of December 2024. He is three years younger than President Joe Biden. Aside from age being a concern when it comes to his health, Clinton appears to be in good condition long after his presidency. However, he has undergone heart surgery in the past.

In 2004, Clinton underwent open-heart surgery after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains. According to Politico, doctors discovered “extensive signs of heart disease” in the former president, with blockages in his arteries. Therefore, the medical team acted promptly. Clinton was 58 years old at the time of his surgery.

In 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for what his chief of staff called a “non-COVID infection,” which he recovered from.

Why Was Bill Clinton Hospitalized in 2024?

According to his deputy chief of staff, Clinton was hospitalized at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. on December 23, 2024 because of a fever. It was later confirmed that he had the flu. At the time, the Democrat was treated with antibiotics at a hospital.

Is Bill Clinton OK Now?

On December 24, 2024, Ureña updated Clinton’s supporters following his hospitalization, noting that he had been discharged.

“President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu,” the chief of staff tweeted. “He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”