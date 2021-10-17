See Pic

Bill Clinton Links Arms With Wife Hillary As He’s Discharged From Hospital After Infection – Photos

Bill & Hillary Clinton
SplashNews.com
United States President Bill Clinton makes remarks as he names Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, Stephen G. Breyer, as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Harry Blackmun in a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. Clinton Names Breyer to the US Supreme Court, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 07 Oct 2021
Back on his feet! Former President Bill Clinton looks in good spirits as he leaves the hospital in California. The 75-year-old waved to media as he and wife Hillary departed UC Irvine Medical Center this morning just before 8am PST. He looked dapper in a blue blazer and jeans and wore his face mask as he left the facility following a five day hospitalization for sepsis. Hillary, 64, matched his outfit in navy blue long coat and jeans, and linked her husband’s arm as they walked, flanked by Secret Service. Pictured: Bill Clinton,Hillary Clinton Ref: SPL5267152 171021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Us President Bill Clinton (2l) British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2r) and Their Wives Cherie Blair (l) and Hillary Clinton Wave to the Crowd on the Clinton's Welcome to No 10 Downing Street 29 May the President and His Wife Arrived in London on the Final Stage of His Visit to Europe United Kingdom London Britain-clinton-
Skopje Macedonia : Us President Bill Clinton (l) and His Macedonian Counterpart Kiro Gligorov Stand in Attention During Welcoming Ceremonies at the Skopje Airport Tuesday 22 June1999 President Clinton is Due to Visit a Kosovar Albanian Refugee Camp in Stenkovec a Few Kilometers (miles) From the Kosovo Border Macedonia-us-kosovo-clinton View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Headed home at last! Bill Clinton appeared to be in good spirits as he linked arms with wife Hillary for support on Oct. 17 while leaving UC Irvine.

Bill Clinton, 75, is headed home after being in hospital for several days. The former president was seen linking arms with his wife Hillary Clinton, 73, as he exited UC Irvine Hospital in California on Sunday, Oct. 17. Although Bill kept his face covered with a protective mask, his eyes appeared to light up as he approached the glass doors where a small crowed awaited. Hillary sweetly looked up at her husband as they walked arm-in-arm, just a day after she was visiting him in the ICU.

Bill, who hails from Arkansas, rocked a pair of faded jeans along with a burgundy t-shirt, navy blazer and black loafers. Hillary opted for a casual elegant look with a white button down shirt, black jacket and pants along with a pointy loafer shoe. The former Secretary of State kept her blonde hair back in a ponytail.

Bill Clinton sweetly links arms with wife Hillary as he leaves UC Irvine hospital on Sunday, Oct. 17. He was admitted to ICU on Tuesday for an infection. (SplashNews.com)

Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña shared an update about the former president’s health upon his discharge from his doctors Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack. “His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Angel tweeted. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”

Related Gallery

Hillary Clinton -- PICS

Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and US director Nanette Burstein (L) pose during the 'Hillary' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. Hillary - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 25 Feb 2020
Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and US director Nanette Burstein (L) pose during the 'Hillary' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. Hillary - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 25 Feb 2020
Hillary Clinton 'Hillary' premiere, 70th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany - 24 Feb 2020

Hillary was seen visiting Bill at the medical facility on Saturday with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 40. The former First Lady had a Starbucks coffee and Givenchy “Antigona” bag in hand as she exited a chauffeur driven vehicle. She once again opted for a black-and-white ensemble, going with a patterned coat and a headband, which she frequently used to don in her ’90s White House days.

Bill was admitted to UC Irvine on Tuesday this week for a “non-COVID” related infection, later reported to be UTI. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” his doctors said in a statement on Thursday.

His spokesperson posted that Bill was in “good spirits” ahead of his release. “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” his rep tweeted on Saturday evening.