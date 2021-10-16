See Pics

Hillary Clinton & Daughter Chelsea Arrive At LA Hospital To Visit Bill, 75, In ICU – Photos

WCP,4CNRS / BACKGRID
United States President Bill Clinton makes remarks as he names Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, Stephen G. Breyer, as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Harry Blackmun in a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. Clinton Names Breyer to the US Supreme Court, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 07 Oct 2021
Us President Bill Clinton (2l) British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2r) and Their Wives Cherie Blair (l) and Hillary Clinton Wave to the Crowd on the Clinton's Welcome to No 10 Downing Street 29 May the President and His Wife Arrived in London on the Final Stage of His Visit to Europe United Kingdom London Britain-clinton-
Skopje Macedonia : Us President Bill Clinton (l) and His Macedonian Counterpart Kiro Gligorov Stand in Attention During Welcoming Ceremonies at the Skopje Airport Tuesday 22 June1999 President Clinton is Due to Visit a Kosovar Albanian Refugee Camp in Stenkovec a Few Kilometers (miles) From the Kosovo Border Macedonia-us-kosovo-clinton
Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Al Gore President-elect Bill and Mrs. Hilary Clinton, followed by Vice President-elect Al and Mrs. Tipper Gore, arrive for the Governors' Luncheon at the Library of Congress in Washington on President-elect Bill Clinton and Hilary, Washington, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

It was confirmed that Bill Clinton was admitted to UC Irvine for a ‘non-COVID related infection’ last week.

Hillary Clinton, 73, and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 40, arrived at UC Irvine Hospital in California, where Bill Clinton remains in ICU. The former Secretary of State and her daughter was spotted stepping out of a vehicle as she held onto a Starbucks coffee and Givenchy bag on Saturday, Oct. 16. Hillary sported a black-and-white jacket, headband and protective face mask. Her daughter Chelsea kept a low profile as she appeared to walk in front of her mom, rocking a green baseball cap.

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton arrives to visit her husband Bill Clinton in the hospital with daughter Chelsea. (WCP,4CNRS / BACKGRID)

The visit comes just two days after Bill was hospitalized for a “non-COVID related infection,” per his spokeswoman. “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted ton UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection,” spokeswoman Angel Ureña said on Thursday, Oct. 14. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” she also said.

It was later reported that the former president had been hospitalized for an untreated UTI infection, and was being treated by doctors Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the pair said in a statement on the same day, confirming they are working with the former president’s medical team in New York City, as well.

Related Gallery

Hillary Clinton -- PICS

Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and US director Nanette Burstein (L) pose during the 'Hillary' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. Hillary - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 25 Feb 2020
Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and US director Nanette Burstein (L) pose during the 'Hillary' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. Hillary - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 25 Feb 2020
Hillary Clinton 'Hillary' premiere, 70th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany - 24 Feb 2020

Bill Clinton has been hospitalized, his spokesperson confirmed. (Shutterstock)

“The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon,” Dr. Amin and Dr. Bardack also said to media.

Bill has been open about his past health struggles, particularly his two heart surgeries. The Arkansas native underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 at the age of 58. The four-hour procedure took place after Bill checked himself into New York Presbyterian Hospital due to chest pains and shortness of breath. His surgical team, led by Dr. Craig R. Smith, later confirmed that there were blockages in Bill’s heart at over 90%  along with major signs of heart disease. In 2010, Bill underwent another surgery to have stents inserted after chest discomfort.