Bill Belichick’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Football Coach Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Belichick has been making headlines recently with both his professional and personal life. The legendary NFL coach, known for leading the New England Patriots to 6 Super Bowl titles, has just been announced as the new head coach at the University of North Carolina.

North Carolina confirmed on Wednesday that the university and Belichick had agreed to a five-year deal, reportedly worth upwards of $50 million. “I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill,” Belichick said in a statement. “I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.” Belichick’s father, Steve, served as an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955.

In addition to his career news, Belichick made a red carpet debut with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson on December 5, 2024. The couple posed together at the prestigious American Museum of Natural History’s Museum Gala in New York City.

Who Is Bill Belichick?

Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most successful coaches in NFL history. Born on April 16, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, Belichick’s coaching journey began at a young age. He worked as an assistant coach for several NFL teams before becoming the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000. Over the course of his career, Belichick transformed the Patriots into one of the most dominant dynasties in professional sports.

With the Patriots, Belichick won 6 Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII), more than any other head coach in NFL history. Before his tenure in New England, Belichick also earned two Super Bowl victories as an assistant coach with the New York Giants (XXI, XXV).

What Is Belichick’s Net Worth?

Belichick’s net worth is estimated at $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Belichick Married?

Belichick is not currently married. He was previously married to his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, from 1977 to 2006. After their divorce, Belichick began dating Linda Holliday, and they were together for nearly 16 years. In 2024, Belichick went public with his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

According to TMZ, the 72-year-old coach and the 24-year-old Hudson first met in 2021 while on a flight from Boston to Florida. The couple kept their relationship private until 2024, when Hudson shared photos of them together, including on Halloween.

Does Belichick Have Kids?

Bill Belichick is the father of three adult children—sons Stephen and Brian, and daughter Amanda—with his ex-wife, Debby. All three have followed in their father’s footsteps, getting involved in the sports world as coaches.