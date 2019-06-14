Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Wearing Bikini Tops As Shirts

As temperatures rise, we need to get more creative with our lack of layers. Celebs have started turning bikini tops into shirts while stepping out in public.

We love a good crop top, but you don’t need to buy a short shirt to pull off the look. Based on what celebs have been wearing, a swimsuit will suffice! As temperatures continue to rise, we need to reevaluate the clothes that we’re wearing, and sometimes the best top you can possibly put on is a bikini. Not only are they made to get wet (and can’t tell the difference between pool water and your own sweat) but they provide maximum skin exposure while still being totally wearable for public outings.

Plenty of our favorite trendsetters have been spotted wearing bikini tops in public as shirts. Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous in a pink Kopper & Zink bikini top while hanging out at Miami beach on Jan. 2, 2018. The model, 22, added striped white pants and sunglasses and carried her neon sneakers as she walked barefoot in the sand. If you really want to wow people with your summer wardrobe, take a note from Hailey’s page and match the color of your top to your hair – she dyed hers a pretty rose color that’s perfect for this season.

Sofia Richie also nailed this trend. The model looked cool in a red bikini top and belted black pants while hanging out with boyfriend Scott Disick at Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017. She completed her look with gold jewelry and oval sunglasses for the outing.