Beyoncé Net Worth: How Much Money the Billionaire Music Artist Has

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé is now officially a billionaire as of 2025, driven by decades of music success, record-breaking tours, and expanding business ventures. After rising to fame with Destiny’s Child and launching a chart-topping solo career, she continued to grow her financial footprint with major global tours — including 2023’s Renaissance World Tour and the 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, which became one of the highest-grossing tours of the year — along with strategic business moves that extend beyond music.

By crossing the $1 billion mark, she joins fellow musicians like Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna on the list of music’s wealthiest stars.

Learn more about how Beyoncé built her net worth and where her money comes from.

How Did Beyoncé Get Rich and Famous?

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, before launching a hugely successful solo career with her 2003 debut Dangerously in Love. Her wealth and fame grew through a string of No. 1 albums, record-breaking global tours, film roles, brand deals, and ownership of her music catalog, all bolstered by her own management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

In 2024–2025, landmark projects like her Cowboy Carter album and accompanying world tour helped push her into billionaire status.

How Much Is Beyoncé Worth Now?

Per Forbes, as of 2025, Beyoncé’s estimated net worth has officially crossed the $1 billion mark, making her one of only a handful of musicians to reach billionaire status.

Forbes reports this milestone was driven by her touring revenue, music ownership, and expanding business ventures, including her hair care brand Cécred and whiskey label SirDavis, alongside lucrative performances like her Cowboy Carter tour and NFL halftime show deals.

How Much Is Jay-Z Worth Now?

Jay-Z is one of the wealthiest figures in music, with his latest reported net worth around $2.5 billion as of late 2025, according to Forbes.

His wealth comes from his long career in music, business investments in art, liquor, sports agencies (Roc Nation), real estate, and stakes in major companies like Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac. Jay-Z became hip-hop’s first billionaire and continues to be one of the richest musicians globally.