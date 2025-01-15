Is Beyonce Going on Tour in 2025? About Her Surprise Announcement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Assemble, Beyhive! Beyoncé has fans eagerly awaiting an announcement, though what exactly it is remains unclear. The pop star is known for her iconic surprise reveals. For instance, look back to 2016, when she shocked fans by announcing the Formation World Tour right after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay.

With her delayed announcement, fans are wondering—what exactly did she have planned to surprise them with? Could it be a new song, a new album, or even a tour? To learn more about the situation, keep reading below.

Is Beyoncé Going on Tour in 2025?

At the time of publication, Beyoncé has not announced a tour for 2025.

Why Did Beyoncé Delay the January 14 Announcement?

Beyoncé had a surprise for fans but delayed her announcement due to the California wildfires, which have caused heavy devastation. In a January 14, 2025, Instagram post, the pop star shared: “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @beygood.”

In the caption, she stated, “The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organization at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can.” While Queen Bey focuses on raising funds for the impacted city, many wonder what she originally planned to announce.

When Was Beyoncé’s Last Tour?

Her last tour was the Renaissance Tour, where she performed across the globe throughout 2023.

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Now

The “Halo singer” has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.