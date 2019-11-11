Holiday Gifts For Your BFF – 15 Presents Your Bestie Will Absolutely Love

The holidays are quickly approaching & it’s time to start checking off everyone on your list, especially since we have a super short holiday season & we rounded up the best gifts that are perfect for your BFF!

We cannot believe how quickly the holidays got here. Not only is it almost Thanksgiving, but we are also experiencing one of the shortest holiday seasons in years, due to how late Thanksgiving falls this year. So, there are only three weeks from Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, till Christmas day, Dec. 25. Due to the short period of time, we are helping you knock off your Christmas list this year and we rounded up the cutest presents for your best friend that she will be sure to love.

One of the best gifts you can give is something homemade, as it has sentimental value, but something you make doesn’t have to be tacky. That’s why one of our favorite gift ideas this year is the We Are Knitters Happy Cushion Knitting Kit which comes in a set of tools for you or your BFF to knit an adorable heart-shaped cushion. Whether you make the pillow for your friend or your friend makes it for herself, she will be sure to love this present, plus the cushion will look chic in her apartment!

If you and your friend used to be obsessed with Lisa Frank, look no further than the Casetify Lisa Frank’s Stickerfest 2.0 phone case. The case comes in all different colors for all types of phones and is completely covered in nostalgic Lisa Frank stickers that you and your BFF can reminisce about.

Another great gift if your friend has everything and you don’t know what to get her, is the Slip Sleep Mask in the pattern Berry Kiss. The pink silk mask is completely covered in kissy lips and it’s made of 100% silk so you’re bestie will look and feel her best.

There are so many other great gift ideas for your BFF, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!