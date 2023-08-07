‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 8: Release Date, Cast, & More Updates On The Returning Bravo Show

Below Deck Mediterranean is returning for season 8.

Sandy Yawn will be back as the captain.

Season 8 is expected to premiere in fall 2023.

Below Deck is one of the most popular shows on Bravo and has spawned multiple successful spinoffs including Below Deck Mediterranean. A lot has transpired on Below Deck Med since the show debuted in 2016 to great reception. With season 8 around the corner, fans are excited to see the Below Deck Med crew embark on their next voyage in the Mediterranean Sea with lots of luxury and drama. Captain Sandy Yawn even teased in an interview that the next season is going to be great.

HollywoodLife has all the latest updates on Below Deck Med‘s return. Here’s everything you need to know about season 8.

Below Deck Med Season 8 Premiere Date

Bravo has not announced the official premiere date for Below Deck Med season 8. The show is expected to return in the fall, which is later than usual. Below Deck Med typically premieres during the summer months and wraps up by the end of the year. Season 7 premiered July 11, 2022 and ended on November 22, 2022. It’s been a long wait for season 8 — but hopefully it will be worth it.

Below Deck Med Season 8 Cast

The Below Deck Med season 8 cast will be revealed ahead of the premiere. Captain Sandy Yawn is expected to return with mostly a new crew on a charter ship, which is the case for every season. Captain Sandy has been on the show since season 2, when she replaced Captain Mark Howard. Captain Sandy has dealt with an ever-changing crew that always brings drama, romance, and (usually) hard work.

The Below Deck Med season 7 cast included Chef David White, Chief Stewardess Tasha Webb, 2nd Stewardesses Nat Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, Stewardess Elena Dubaich, Deckhands Courtney Veale, Zee Dempers, Jason Gaskell and Reid Jenkins, and Deckhand/Bosun Storm Smith. The entire crew was introduced in season 7, with the exception of Courtney and Zee, who joined the show in season 6. It’s unclear which crew members will be back for season 8.

What The Below Deck Med Cast Has Said About Season 8

Captain Sandy teased Below Deck Med season 8 in an interview with Heavy. “Just like any season of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise, you’re going to get the drama, you’re going to get the beautiful experiences that people have. The food, the best cuisines on the planet are prepared by a chef. And you’re floating around in the most beautiful places in the world. So that’s the highlight of the show,” she said.

Below Deck Med is the longest running Below Deck spinoff. Since its premiere, there’s been three more spinoffs — Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure, which are all also popular with Bravo fans.