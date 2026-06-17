Bebe Rexha’s Ex-Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: All About Their Past Relationship & Breakup

For years, Bebe Rexha kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight, but she couldn’t hide her love for boyfriend Keyan Safyari when they were together. The pair were first linked in early 2020 and dated for several years before calling it quits in July 2023. News of their breakup surfaced after Bebe reportedly opened up to fans during her London concert on July 28, telling the crowd, “I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional.”

Bebe and Keyan began dating just before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 that he helped her feel less “lonely” during quarantine, praising his support and close bond with her family. Although their relationship once “felt right,” the two ultimately went their separate ways.

Since the split, Bebe has continued to be candid about her personal life. Learn more about Keyan, their relationship, and the lead-up to their breakup below.

What Does Keyan Safyari Do?

Keyan Safyari works as a producer, director and cinematographer. He founded Moving Images Entertainment Inc. in 2003, according to his LinkedIn. The Beverly Hills-based company “produces feature films, commercials and television shows for distribution through entertainment studios and their various partners.”

Keyan has more than 50 credits on his iMDB page. Some of his cinematography credits include the Emmy Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Grammy Awards and more. He’s also worked on specials for Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey.

Keyan went to high school in Beverly Hills. He attended the ArtCenter College of Design from 2001 until 2003. Then, he received his B.A. in Film and Cinema Production from California State University, Northridge in 2006. He played hockey at the college, as well.

Keyan Is An Emmy Award Winner

Keyan won an Emmy Award in 2022 for his work on Adele: One Night Only. The award was for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork and Video Control for a special. Before that win, he had been nominated for three other Emmy Awards. In 2022, he was also nominated in the same category for his work on the Grammy Awards. He received another nomination in 2021 in that category for working at the Grammys, as well. His final nomination — in the same category — was for The Little Mermaid Live! in 2020.

How Old Is Keyan Safyari?

Keyan was born on September 17, 1983, which makes him 42 years old.

Why Did Bebe Rexha Rarely Post Photos With Keyan?

Even though Bebe and Keyan were together for quite some time, she opted not to share photos with him on her main Instagram feed. While she did post with him on her Story, she decided to keep the relationship off her main page. “Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain’t getting a grid post,” she said in her Entertainment Tonight interview. “And that’s the truth!” Keyan is also on Instagram.

Keyan’s Texts About Bebe’s Weight

In mid-July 2023, Bebe seemingly put Keyan on blast with a since-deleted Instagram post. The singer shared a screenshot of a text message that mentioned her weight gain and “changing face,” and although she did not confirm the identity of the sender, it appeared to be from her then-boyfriend. She confirmed their breakup just weeks later.

“Hey, I never said you weren’t beautiful, and I never said I didn’t love you,” the text read. “In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing and I told you it was..that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

“Because I care. Would you rather I lied to you?” the message continued. “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on, I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up, this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

Who Else Has Bebe Rexha Dated?

Bebe has largely kept her romantic life private, but she has shared select details over the years. In a May 2021 interview with Gay Times, Bebe opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she has dated both men and women—including famous women—though she has chosen not to name names.

“What I believe about sexuality is this: It’s a scale,” Bebe told the outlet. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it…no. Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes.”

Following her split from Keyan in 2023, Bebe was briefly linked to Simos Liakos in 2024. The two were spotted together while vacationing in Italy, sparking romance rumors at the time. However, the relationship appeared to be short-lived, and by 2025, Bebe suggested she was single again.