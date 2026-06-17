Bebe Rexha’s Dating History: Her Exes & Past Relationships

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

In the name of love, Bebe Rexha is good, and she’s feeling alright — with or without romance. The “New Religion” artist recently slammed an unnamed ex-boyfriend in a series of tweets after releasing her 2026 album, Dirty Blonde.

“What if you were dating someone for quite some time, and your finally album comes out and they knew how hard you worked to get it together and they don’t even do anything at all to show you they are proud of you? #OVERIT” Bebe tweeted in June 2026, without naming the person in question.

What if you were dating someone for quite some time and your finally album comes out and they knew how hard you worked to get it together and they don’t even do anything at all to show you they are proud of you? #OVERIT — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 17, 2026

In the past, Bebe has opened up about her dating history, once telling the Gay Times that she had “gone out with girls before,” including celebrities.

“Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have,” the “I’m Good” hitmaker said in May 2021. “And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no! … The only thing I will say is that when I’m in a relationship with a girl, it’s just too emotional. The power… I personally cannot deal with that.”

Look back at Bebe’s dating history here.

Unknown Recent Boyfriend

Bebe slammed an unnamed boyfriend in a series of tweets in June 2026 when she released her album Dirty Blonde. After claiming that the unknown partner didn’t “even do anything” to show how proud he was of her new album, Bebe replied to a fan by revealing that he was “blocked on all cylinders” after she gave him “way too many chances.”

In response to another commenter, Bebe tweeted that she “knew him for three years.”

Keyan Safyari

Bebe’s most public relationship was with cinematographer Keyan Safyari from 2020 to 2023. Their breakup appeared to have been a dramatic falling out. Bebe shared screenshots of text messages, allegedly from Keyan, on Instagram, in which he pointed out her weight gain.

“Hey, I never said you weren’t beautiful, and I never said I didn’t love you,” one text read. “In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing and I told you it was..that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

“Because I care. Would you rather I lied to you?” the message continued. “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on, I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up, this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

During a June 2026 interview with People, Bebe discussed a painful breakup without naming Keyan, though fans were convinced that she was referring to him.

“I finally fell in love with somebody that I felt like could be the one, or was the one, and then getting broken up with was hard,” she noted. “I’ve never been in that situation.”

Since her album Dirty Blonde features a song called “Time,” Bebe shared her thoughts on the concept as “the most expensive currency in life.”

“You could look back and think about all the years you’ve lost in a bad relationship or in anything in your life, but you’ve got to move forward,” she pointed out.