BAFTA Winners 2025: Find Out Who Won at the Film Awards

The 2025 BAFTAs (British Academy Film and Television Awards) honored the best in film during its ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 16. Some of the night’s biggest winners were Conclave, The Brutalist and A Real Pain, which was written, directed and produced by its star, Jesse Eisenberg. Jesse even accepted the Supporting Actor award on his co-star Kieran Culkin‘s behalf, who couldn’t attend the awards show due to a family member’s illness, Jesse revealed in a speech.

“He’s in New York with a family member who’s quite sick,” Jesse explained, before quipping, “And he is so devoted as a family dad that he tried to drop out of my movie two weeks before we started shooting because he didn’t want to leave his kids.”

Mikey Madison was also awarded in the Leading Actress categor. Though The Substance‘sDemi Moore has been the big winner this awards season, the BAFTAs chose Mikey for her performance in Anora. After her name was called, she jokingly mentioned that she “should’ve listened to my publicist when she told me to write a speech.”

“I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community,” Mikey added in her speech. “I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.”

Hollywood Life has the full list of BAFTAs 2025 winners below.

Best Film: Conclave

Leading Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora

Leading Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Original Screenplay: A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

Adapted Screenplay: Conclave, Peter Straughan

Original Score: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Rising Star: David Jonsson

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Costume Design: Wicked

Makeup & Hair: The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

Casting: Sean Baker, Anora

Sound: Dune: Part Two, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Editing: Conclave, Nick Emerson

Cinematography: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Perez

Children’s & Family Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Design: Wicked

Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap

Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors, Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

British Short Animation, Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swar