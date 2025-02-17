BAFTA Winners 2025: Find Out Who Won at the Film Awards

The 2025 BAFTAs (British Academy Film and Television Awards) honored the best in film during its ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 16. Some of the night’s biggest winners were Conclave, The Brutalist and A Real Pain, which was written, directed and produced by its star, Jesse Eisenberg. Jesse even accepted the Supporting Actor award on his co-star Kieran Culkin‘s behalf, who couldn’t attend the awards show due to a family member’s illness, Jesse revealed in a speech.
“He’s in New York with a family member who’s quite sick,” Jesse explained, before quipping, “And he is so devoted as a family dad that he tried to drop out of my movie two weeks before we started shooting because he didn’t want to leave his kids.”
Mikey Madison was also awarded in the Leading Actress categor. Though The Substance‘sDemi Moore has been the big winner this awards season, the BAFTAs chose Mikey for her performance in Anora. After her name was called, she jokingly mentioned that she “should’ve listened to my publicist when she told me to write a speech.”
“I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community,” Mikey added in her speech. “I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.”
Hollywood Life has the full list of BAFTAs 2025 winners below.
Best Film: Conclave
Leading Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora
Leading Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Original Screenplay: A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
Adapted Screenplay: Conclave, Peter Straughan
Original Score: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Rising Star: David Jonsson
Outstanding British Film: Conclave
Costume Design: Wicked
Makeup & Hair: The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
Casting: Sean Baker, Anora
Sound: Dune: Part Two, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Editing: Conclave, Nick Emerson
Cinematography: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Perez
Children’s & Family Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Design: Wicked
Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap
Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors, Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
British Short Animation, Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swar