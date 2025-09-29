Bad Bunny Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Has Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bad Bunny has risen from a SoundCloud discovery in Puerto Rico to one of the biggest global superstars of his generation. Known for smashing streaming records, selling out stadium tours, and redefining Latin music’s place in pop culture, the Grammy-winning artist has also built an impressive fortune along the way.

As he gears up to headline the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show, fans are not only celebrating his cultural impact but also curious about just how much money he’s made. Learn more about his career and net worth below.

How Did Bad Bunny Get Rich?

Bad Bunny’s rise to wealth is built not only on music but also on smart diversification into acting, endorsements, and more. As one of the most-streamed artists globally, he earns substantial income from streaming royalties and album sales, with chart-toppers like Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023) and Debí Tirar Más Fotos (2025).

Touring has also played a major role. His 2024 Most Wanted Tour grossed over $211.4 million across 49 sold-out shows.

On the acting front, Bad Bunny has taken on a mix of dramatic and comedic roles. He appeared in Bullet Train (2022) and the biopic Cassandro (2023), and in 2025, he starred in Happy Gilmore 2 as Oscar Mejías, acting as the caddy to Adam Sandler’s character. He also joined the cast of Caught Stealing (2025), a crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky.

You are not ready for Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Happy Gilmore 2. Premiering TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/bF9io01AnF — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2025

What Is Bad Bunny’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Bad Bunny’s net worth is widely estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Updates

Bad Bunny has been officially confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

With the announcement made during a “Sunday Night Football” broadcast, he’s already spoken about the performance representing his heritage, culture, and the people who paved the way for him. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.