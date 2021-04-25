27 Celebs Slaying In Sexy Backless Dresses: Kendall Jenner, Beyonce & More

Plunging necklines are one way to make a dress sexy, but these stars know that the back is also where it’s at!

Backless dresses are the perfect way to add an unexpected pop of sexiness to a look. A dress could totally cover up its owner in the front, only to show a full canvas of bare skin on the back! So many stars have work sexy, backless looks over the years, and they’ve become a sexy red carpet staple. Perfecting the ‘over-the-shoulder’ pose to show off these backless ensembles isn’t easy, but these ladies have definitely nailed it!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the queen of sexy red carpet looks, so it’s no surprise that she’s worn a few backless ensembles over the years. While attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, she wore a sheer, white ruffled dress, which dipped low on her back. Kendall looked absolutely gorgeous in the gown, which she paired with dangling earrings and her hair pulled back into an updo. This way, her entire back was the center of attention in the sexy outfit.

Beyonce

Beyonce looked drop dead gorgeous in her backless dress at the 2015 Met Gala. The gown was sheer and was covered in intricate beaded and jewels. For the event, Bey styled her hair in a dramatic, high side ponytail, and her skin was absolutely glowing alongside the shimmering gown. She completed the look with sky-high, open-toed nude heels, as well.

Halsey

Halsey showed major skin in her lacy ,sheer dress at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The dress had long sleeves and full fabric in the front, but when the singer turned around, she revealed that her entire back was bare. Since her hair was shaved short at the time, there was nothing getting in the way of her showing off the full look from the back, too.

Rihanna

Rihanna has also rocked a sexy, backless, red carpet look. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, RiRi wore a shimmering silver dress, which was held up only by one, thin strap around her neck. The gown dipped super low in the back, and was paired with a matching headpiece and gloves. Check out the gallery above to see more celebrities wearing backless gowns over the years!