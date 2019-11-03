Halsey Slays In Pink & Red Mini Dress At MTV EMAs

Add this to the list of Halsey’s amazing red carpet looks! The singer hit up the MTV EMAs on Nov. 2, and she looked FIERCE before hitting the stage to perform her newest hit.

Halsey is one of many performers at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 2, and she looked beyond amazing when she showed up to the event and walked the red carpet. Halsey has become a seasoned pro when it comes to red carpets, and she slayed as she posed for photos and the photographers snapped away. For the event, which honors the biggest stars in music internationally, Halsey wore a multicolored mini dress, which featured a train of fabric down one side.

The dress was colored in black, white and red, with a floral design on the white part of the skirt. The short hemline allowed Halsey to show off her toned legs, while her amazing figure was on display thanks to the skin-hugging design. She also wore major hair extensions to have a ponytail cascading down her back. During the show, Halsey will take the stage to perform her new single, “Graveyard.” She’s no stranger to performing at the EMAs, though, as she sang “Without Me” at the show in 2018, as well.

In addition to performing at the EMAs, Halsey is also up for some awards. She’s nominated for Best Pop Act against Ariana Grande, Becky G, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes, while her song with BTS, “Boy With Luv,” is up for Best Collaboration. She’s also being recognized for her style with a nomination in the Best Look category, against Lizzo, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Rosalia.

The 2019 Europe Music Awards took place in Seville, Spain at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center. The show was hosted by Becky G, and also featured performances from NCT 127, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa and more.