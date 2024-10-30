Image Credit: WireImage

As the 2024 presidential elections approach, more celebrities are endorsing candidates. A rare endorsement came from the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 77-year-old actor and former governor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 30, 2024, to share, “I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics.“

He added, “Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.”

While expressing his feelings about the upcoming elections, he also shared who he was voting for.

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Who Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorse for President?

Although the actor stated he is not a fan of either party at the moment, he revealed that he would vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He noted, “I’m sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious.”

Arnold expressed that the former 45th president“will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.” This led him to endorse the Democratic Party, stating, “That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.”

Which Celebrities Endorsed Kamala Harris?

Aside from Arnold, Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Eminem, Bad Bunny, and others have endorsed the current Vice President of the United States.

Which Celebrities Endorsed Donald Trump?

Celebrities who have endorsed Republican candidates Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, include Dr. Phil, Tony Hinchcliffe, Mel Gibson, Elon Musk, and more.