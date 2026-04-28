Ariana Grande New Album ‘Petal’: Release Date, Tracklist & All Updates

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Fans of Ariana Grande have been eagerly waiting for news about her next era, and excitement is building around her brand-new album, Petal. After the pop superstar teased fans for weeks about her new music, she finally confirmed the big news on April 28, 2026.

Here’s everything we know so far about Petal, including its release date, tracklist status and whether a tour could be on the horizon.

When Does Ariana Grande’s New Album Come Out? Petal Release Date

Ariana announced that Petal will be released on July 31, 2026.

The album marks the Nickelodeon alum’s eighth studio project and follows 2024’s Eternal Sunshine. The announcement came alongside official artwork and details about the album’s concept, which Grande described as something “full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

Ariana Grande’s Petal Tracklist: What Songs Are on the Album?

At this stage, the official tracklist for Petal has not been unveiled. There have been no confirmed song titles, features or production credits released by Ariana or her team.

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, though. Social media has been flooded with rumored track names and potential collaborations, and none of these have been verified.

Is Ariana Grande Going on Tour?

Ariana has not announced a tour in support of Petal, and there is no confirmed schedule for live performances tied to her new album at the time of publication.

Grande’s last major tour, the Sweetener World Tour, was a massive global success, but she has since taken a step back from extensive touring, focusing more on recording and acting projects.

This year, Ariana is starring in the next Meet the Parents installment, Focker-in-Law, starring the original cast, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson. Ariana plays Olivia Jones, Greg Focker’s son’s new fiancée, who just happens to be a former FBI investigator. Greg and Olivia, played by Ben and Ari, respectively, go head-to-head in the film as his overprotective nature for his son takes over. The movie will be released on November 25, 2026.

Last year, Ariana starred in the second Wicked film as Glinda.