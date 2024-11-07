Are They Recounting the Votes? Behind the Election Recount 2024 Rumors

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Although polls pointed to a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the latter won the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, voters are wondering if election officials are recounting the votes since the process came into question during the 2020 election.

In his victory speech, Trump promised “every citizen” that he’d “fight” for them “every single day.”

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve,” he said. “This will truly be the golden age of America, that’s what we have to have.”

During her concession speech, Harris revealed she personally called Trump to congratulate him and to discuss a “peaceful transfer of power,” seemingly referring to his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and the Capitol attacks that followed.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” the vice president said. “The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people; a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.”

Find out if there’s a plan to recount the votes from the 2024 election.

Is There Going to Be a Recount in 2024?

There is not going to be a full-scale recount of the votes following the 2024 election. However, certain counties did need a recount. Officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had to recount more than 30,000 absentee ballots due to “human error,” PBS News reported. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Election Commission said the recounting of ballots was done “out of an abundance of caution,” the outlet reported.

This recounting delayed more than 100,000 absentee ballots, per PBS.

Who Won the Popular Vote in 2024?

Trump won both the majority of the Electoral College and the popular vote. He won 295 Electoral College votes, while Harris earned 226, according to the Associated Press. A candidate needs 270 to win the presidency.

In terms of the popular vote, Trump received 72,656,039, and Harris received 67,978,372, per the AP.

Who Won the House & Senate in 2024?

Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate, and they have a lead in the House of Representatives.