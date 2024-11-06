How Did Donald Trump Win the 2024 Election?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States has elected its new President and Vice President for the next four years. While the election caused significant division across the nation, both the popular vote and the Electoral College ultimately determined the winners. The race was extremely close between Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. In the end, however, the Republican ticket clinched the victory, surpassing the critical 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

Early in the morning on November 6, former President Donald Trump declared victory in a speech from Florida, where he was joined by key members of his party, including his running mate. The 78-year-old politician expressed his gratitude, stating, “I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.”

How Many Votes Did Trump Get in 2024?

According to the Associated Press at the time of publication, Donald Trump received 71,813,636 popular votes, amounting to 51 percent of the electorate. He also secured 277 Electoral College votes, winning both the popular vote and the necessary electoral count.

How Many Votes Did Kamala Harris Get in 2024?

Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 66,920,369 votes, or approximately 47.75 percent of the popular vote, along with 224 Electoral College votes, per the Associated Press at the time of publication.

How Did Trump Win the 2024 Election?

According to various outlets, including NBC News, Trump’s win was largely attributed to widespread dissatisfaction with the current state of the economy. Many Americans expressed concern about financial instability and felt that Trump would better address their economic needs.

Has Harris Conceded the Election Yet?

As of now, Kamala Harris has not officially conceded the election. She is expected to make a statement later on November 6, 2024, as reported by Today. Initially, Harris was scheduled to address her supporters at Howard University; however, her team later announced that she would not make a public appearance until the day after the election.