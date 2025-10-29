‘Love Is Blind’: Are Madison & Anton Dating After Their Breakups?

Image Credit: Netflix

Love Is Blind fans are gearing up for the season 9 reunion episode, which airs on October 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. Though viewers are expecting some drama, others are wondering if a new romantic connection could be revealed on the show. Madison Maidenberg and Anton Yarosh both walked away from season 9 single, and social media sleuths are convinced that the reality TV stars are dating. So, are the rumors true?

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know about the nature of Madison and Anton’s relationship ahead of the LiB season 9 reunion!

Did Anyone Get Married in the Love Is Blind Season 9 Finale?

No, nobody got married at the end of season 9, making LiB history. For the first time in the show’s nine seasons, none of the contestants wound up tying the knot.

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner began their romance on a high note in the pods, but reality proved to be a slap in the face. Being a single father with long-hour work days, Jordan’s lifestyle differentiated with Megan’s schedule. Therefore, Megan initiated their split and cited the reason as being on different paths.

Who Was Anton Engaged to on Love Is Blind?

Anton was engaged to Ali Lima. He was the one who said, “I do,” at the altar, but Ali walked away, saying she “can’t be [his] wife,” because the person she fell in love with in the pods wasn’t the same as the person in front of her.

Why Didn’t Madison & Joe Get Married?

In short, Joe Ferrucci got cold feet and broke up with Madison before their wedding. He even told producers during his tuxedo fitting, “I gotta get the f**k out of here. I can’t do this.” He then told Madison that he was going to say “no” if they wound up at the altar.

“I was wanting to follow and keep going as long as I could,” Joe said while noting that Madison wasn’t the person for him. He did not explain his change of heart in further detail.

Are Madison & Anton Dating?

At the time of publication, Madison and Anton have not confirmed or denied a romantic relationship. Fans, however, are convinced they struck up a romance after leaving LiB. A TikTok user pointed to a few signs of a possible relationship, such as sweet online exchanges between the duo. In response to the TikTok post, Madison simply commented an eyes emoji and “lol.”

Previously, Madison appeared on the “Love to See It” podcast and gushed how “close” she is with Anton. However, she seemingly friendzoned him by described him as “one of the girls.”

“I’m very close with Anton, actually,” she pointed out. “He kind of had my back at a get-together when Joe was there, and he kind of called Joe out. So, Anton, I call Anton one of the girls. He’s a girl’s girl. He’s such a good guy. Watching his edit, I was like ‘Huh, that’s not what I see.’”