Are Kyle Cooke & Meghan King Dating? What We Know About Their Status

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It looks like Kyle Cooke is doing OK after his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, confirmed her relationship with Summer House co-star West Wilson. Two weeks after that bombshell made headlines, Kyle was spotted kissing model Meghan King at a party in New York City.

The photos, published by Page Six on April 17, 2026, showed Kyle and Meghan sharing a sweet kiss and embracing for a moment.

Now that the pictures have made the rounds online, Bravo fans are wondering if this indicates a new relationship for Kyle. So, is he dating Meghan? Here’s what we know so far!

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke and “RHOC” alum Meghan King were spotted kissing following the Page Six x Nine West party at Temple Bar in NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/xxuFsJD9KW — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

Who Is Meghan King?

Meghan is a model and a reality TV personality best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Orange County. She also hails from a famous family — she is the sister of fellow model RJ King, soccer player Julie King and model and former Amazing Race contestant Caitlin King.

After stepping away from modeling for a while, Meghan obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi.

Is Kyle Cooke Dating Meghan King?

It’s unclear if their one sighting together in New York City is an indication of a relationship, but Kyle and Meghan apparently had a spark. Insiders told Us Weekly about the pair’s interaction, with one source saying Kyle was “in great spirits, catching up with friends and being especially warm and appreciative with staff.”

“Meghan did seem interested and gravitated toward him more as the night went on,” the source added. After the event ended at about 10:00 p.m., the insider claimed Kyle and Meghan left with a group of people for another bar. “It felt more like a fun, slightly flirty night out than anything serious. The kissing seemed like something just after a few drinks and a good night with friends.”

A second insider told the outlet that Kyle “didn’t know Meghan prior to being at the same event last night.”

“She had pursued him the second she saw him,” the source claimed. “He was definitely buzzed and was having fun with her. It’s nothing serious, but they did hang out all night even after the event was over, and made out several times in public.”

Is Kyle Cooke Divorced From Amanda Batula?

Kyle and Amanda announced their separation in January 2026 after four years of marriage. They haven’t finalized their divorce yet.