Are Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Dating After Her Divorce?

It has been less than a year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship fell apart in the summer of 2024, but as 2025 begins, love might be in the air for the “On the Floor” singer. The 55-year-old has been spotted with a man, and the outing has sparked romance rumors. Nevertheless, she has not publicly addressed the online rumors.

This comes after she shared in an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, “Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill.” She added, “Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?”

Learn more about her rumored new relationship below.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorced?

Yes, Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced as of January 6, 2025, more than two years after marrying in July 2022. Though neither has made a public statement about their split, multiple outlets reported that the divorce documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

Are Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner Dating?

Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner at Kemo Sabe in Aspen 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/bw9v7KaO60 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 29, 2024

Neither Jennifer nor Kevin Costner has publicly addressed the rumors, but speculation about their relationship is growing. Photos shared in early 2025 by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi show them together at Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado. According to Hola, the two, who are both recently divorced, spent time with each other’s families while on vacation. Close Online UK also reported that a source claimed, “Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up.” The insider added, “At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husbands

Jennifer has been married four times. She was first married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, followed by Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Her longest marriage was to Marc Anthony, lasting from 2004 to 2014, and her most recent was to Ben Affleck, which ended in divorce in 2024.