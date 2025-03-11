Are Grant & Juliana From ‘The Bachelor’ Still Together? Spoilers, Updates & More

Grant Ellis‘ season of The Bachelor has had its fair share of drama. Now that the Women Tell All episode aired on March 10, fans are dying to know who he picks in the end. Clearly, Grant has chemistry with Massachusetts native Juliana Pasquarosa, as fans witnessed during the “Hometowns” episode. But do they actually wind up engaged, and if so, are they still together?

Below, Hollywood Life has spoilers on Grant’s final choice and more! (Warning: spoilers are ahead for season 29 of The Bachelor)

Who Are Grant Ellis’ Final Three on The Bachelor?

Grant’s final three are Litia Garr, Juliana and Zoe McGrady. The final two contestants have not been revealed at the time of publication, but fans are assuming that it’s Litia and Juliana — especially after viewers saw a glimpse of Grant telling Litia, “I love you,” in a clip.

Who Does Grant Pick on The Bachelor?

According to Reality Steve, Grant picks Juliana in the end. In teaser clips ahead of the final few episodes, viewers saw Grant struggling to choose between two unnamed women. At one point in a clip, host Jesse Palmer urges Grant to choose one, but Grant tells Jesse that he doesn’t know which is “The One.”

Juliana made an impression on Grant early on in the season. Per her ABC bio, the Massachusetts native is a “bubbly, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants.” As fans saw in Hometowns, Juliana “comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts,” the rest of her ABC profile states.

Do Grant & Juliana Get Engaged?

Per Reality Steve, Grant and Juliana get engaged by the end of season 29.

Are Grant & Juliana Still Together?

Since all Bachelor Nation contestants remain tight-lipped about their choice until the season finale airs, neither Grant nor Juliana has publicly confirmed their relationship status. However, according to Juliana’s Instagram account, it’s safe to assume that they’re still together.

Shortly after their “Hometowns” episode aired, Juliana shared an Instagram post of her and Grant sharing a kiss, which was captioned, “refused to run & jump but still got my kisses in.” Grant has not shared any hints about his final pick on his Instagram account.