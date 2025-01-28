Who Does Grant Ellis Choose on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29? Spoilers

Image Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant Ellis’ journey to love has officially begun, and Bachelor Nation is thrilled to watch the star of the reality series. As the 31-year-old’s story unfolds, many are eager to see which of the 25 contestants competing for his heart will ultimately win him over. In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, January 27, 2025, Grant reflected on the group of women who became part of his journey. “I think the thing that really brought us all together was what they were here for, and that was love.” Grant added, “I think that everybody was genuine, everybody was unique and everybody was willing to be open.”

While Grant’s search for his future wife has already been filmed and takes viewers on a wild journey that Bachelor Nation is just beginning to watch, fans are already wondering who the lucky one will be. Dive into the details Hollywood Life has gathered about Grant’s final rose choice. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Who Are Grant Ellis’ Final Two on The Bachelor ?

According to Reality Steve, Grant’s final two contestants are Litia Garr, a 31-year-old from Draper, Utah, and Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old from Waltham, Massachusetts. Back in October 2024, the Bachelor expert revealed that the final four included Litia, Juliana, Zoe McGrady, and Dina Lupancu.

Who Does Grant Ellis Pick on The Bachelor ?

Per Reality Steve, Grant ultimately chose Juliana, and the two are now engaged. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the day after the Bachelor season 29 premiere, Juliana shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She posted a video introducing her close loved ones and captioned it, “I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of beginning to watch this all back, but I can anticipate that it’s going to be a wild ride. I couldn’t have done any of this without the immense amount of love and support these amazing humans have given me.”

Where to Watch The Bachelor ?

The reality series airs on ABC on its scheduled show days and is available to stream the following day on Hulu.