Juliana Pasquarosa: About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Star

Image Credit: Disney

The Bachelor Grant Ellis is getting closer to finding his forever love as The Bachelor: Women Tell All reunites the women of Season 29. With only three women remaining in Grant’s journey, one of them is Juliana Pasquarosa.

According to Life & Style, her ABC bio states, “Juliana hopes to meet a man who has a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family.” It also adds, “Whether it’s dancing with friends, going out to museums and sporting events, or hanging in and watching a movie, Juliana has a good time wherever she goes. Grant, hope you’re ready for a good time!”

With the finale approaching, learn more about Juliana, a potential frontrunner for Grant’s heart.

Juliana Pasquarosa Is of Italian Descent

Juliana was born in Newton, Massachusetts, and comes from an Italian family, per Life & Style.

Juliana Pasquarosa Has Multiple Jobs

Her ABC bio lists her as a client sales associate. Additionally, her Instagram reveals she is the co-founder of a clothing brand called Nice Girls Label.

The brand shared in an Instagram post, “We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this launch. Nice Girls Label is more than just a loungewear collection; it carries a deeper meaning and purpose. Wearing our brand is about more than comfort; it’s about radiating positivity and empowerment. We aspire to inspire you to navigate the world with love and kindness for all. A space where everyone can truly one themselves and feel embraced – a brand designed to unite the spirits of all the Nice Girls.”

Juliana Pasquarosa’s Sister Signed Her Up for The Bachelor

The reality star revealed in a January 7, 2025, Instagram post that her sister signed her up for the show without telling her.

Juliana Pasquarosa Has Been Sharing Her Journey on Social Media

Could Juliana be Grant’s final rose? She has been posting moments with him throughout the season, including a recent Instagram photo captioned, “Refused to run & jump but still got my kissing in.”

With only a short time left before the final decision, fans are eager to see if Juliana will be the one to win Grant’s heart.