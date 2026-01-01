Are Alix Earle & Tom Brady Dating? What We Know About Their New Year’s Eve Hangout

Image Credit: Getty Images

Social media influencer Alix Earle and former NFL star Tom Brady were spotted getting close at a New Year’s Eve soiree in St Barths. Since the two are single, fans can’t help but wonder whether their hangout was the start of a relationship or if it was just a one-time thing.

Below, find out what we know so far about the nature of Alix and Tom’s relationship and whether they’re romantically linked.

Are Tom Brady & Alix Earle Dating?

It’s unclear whether Tom and Alix have actually started dating, but they were seen getting close on New Year’s Eve while ringing in 2026 together in St Barths.

According to a video published by TMZ, Alix was seen caressing Tom’s back with one hand, and they were spotted whispering to each other.

But their hangout may have just been a one-time incident. Perhaps a little casual flirting since neither Alix nor Tom has publicly commented on their New Year’s Eve hangout at the time of publication.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady may have rung in the new year with a new catch … the G.O.A.T. was seen getting real cozy with influencer Alix Earle! pic.twitter.com/aJ9xPHePeP — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2026

Who Was Tom Brady Dating Before?

Before NYE 2025, Tom was romantically linked to Irina Shayk. According to multiple outlets, the two were in an on-again, off-again romance for almost two years since 2023.

Tom was also famously married to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. Their divorce shocked football fans, but the former spouses have continued to co-parent their children, Benjamin and Vivian, together. Gisele moved on with her current husband, Joaquim Valente, when they started dating in mid-2023. They wed in December 2025.

Who Was Alix Earle Dating?

Alix was in a relationship with former boyfriend Braxton Berrios. They dated from 2023 to 2025. In December of that year, the social media influencer opened up about their breakup in an emotional TikTok video, saying that their split was partially due to “long distance.” At the time, she was competing on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, while he was traveling during football season.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” Alix said through tears. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me. … I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. ”

Adding that a “part of” her “really wants to be focusing on [herself] right now,” Alix added that she felt like she “can’t be what Braxton needs.”

“I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him,” she explained. “And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty.”

Alix, nevertheless, vowed that she would always love Braxton because “he’s [her] best friend.”