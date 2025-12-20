Who Is Joaquim Valente? 5 Things to Know About Gisele Bündchen’s New Husband

Congratulations are in order for Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, as they’re now married! Their December 2025 marriage came three years following her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady. Gisele and Joaquim also welcomed their first child together in early 2025.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and are looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source close to the model previously confirmed to People. Their baby joined Bündchen’s two kids: son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake, whom she shares with Tom.

After Bündchen divorced the former NFL quarterback in October 2022, she was spotted with Valente that November. Initially, dating rumors emerged, but the couple clarified they were just friends. Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and they began quietly dating in mid-2023. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce,” an insider told the outlet in February. The source also added that Bündchen and Valente began dating after her divorce was finalized.

“Joaquim is a great guy,” the source added. “He is down to earth, kind, and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce, but it has felt very natural for her to be with Joaquim.”

Learn more about Gisele’s new husband, below!

Joaquim Comes From a Family of Jūjutsu Practitioners

“In a span of 67 years, three generations of the Valente family practiced jūjutsu under the direct tutelage of legendary grandmaster Hélio Gracie,” reads the family history section on the Valente Brothers’ website. “Dr. Syllo Valente and his brother, General Eliezer Valente, were the first in the family to discover jūjutsu. A Japanese friend taught the brothers some basic principles of self-defense in the 1920’s. When Carlos and Hélio Gracie opened their famed Academia Gracie in downtown Rio de Janeiro in 1952, it didn’t take long for the Valentes to enroll.”

“The Valente brothers were born into the jūjutsu tradition,” the site lists. “Pedro, Gui and Joaquim began learning jūjutsu from their father before they could walk. At the tender age of two, Pedro, Gui and Joaquim were already taking private lessons from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie. Growing up, the Valente brothers trained daily at the Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro under Hélio, Royler, and Rolker Gracie. Pedro Sr. always wanted his sons to learn jūjutsu as a complete fighting system.”

Apart from martial arts, Joaquim is also Brazilian, like Gisele. People reported in February 2024 that their “similar backgrounds” is one quality the model appreciates.

“They both left Brazil very young,” a source told the outlet. “They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele’s in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her.”

He Is Well Educated

“The youngest of the Valente Brothers, Joaquim, moved to Miami in 2007 to study criminology at Barry University,” reads the family website. A LinkedIn page attributed to Joaquim lists that he attended Barry University from 2007 to 2011. While studying, Joaquim studied with Grand Master Hélio Gracie.

“In 2007 Joaquim also received the Professors’ Diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie,” the family’s website listed. “This was a great accomplishment and honor for the brothers in light of the fact that in 75 years only 27 people received this diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie.”

Joaquim Lives in Miami

Joaquim’s LinkedIn profile lists that he’s based out of Miami Beach, Florida. Gisele has been living in Florida since Tom signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In late February 2024, a source told Page Six that he was spending most nights at her Miami home since her mom, Vania Nonnenmacher, sadly passed away at the end of January 2024 and had become her “rock.” The source also said they have been showing off more PDA. “They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public,” the source also told the outlet.

He & Gisele Were Initially ‘Great Friends’

Gisele knows Brazilian jūjutsu – who knew? In fact, she has sparred with Joaquim. In a video that she posted to her Instagram, Gisele showed her fans that she clearly knew a thing or two about the sport. She gave a preview of her skills while shouting out the Valente facility in Miami. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” she wrote on Instagram. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

The duo has kept their romance super low-key, but People reported more details about their relationship in February 2024.

“They have been dating since June [2023],” an insider told the publication. “They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

He’s Been Teaching Gisele & Her Kids Martial Arts

“I have always been a seeker and curious person who always wants to dive deeper,” Gisele said in a feature in Dust magazine that saw her practice a few throws and poses while dressed in some major glam. “It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim. I have a friend who told me about the Valent brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in it. “

“Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you,” said Gisele. “But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class, and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense,” Gisele said that her daughter, Vivienne, also got into jūjutsu.”